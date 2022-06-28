Ghislaine Maxwell Has Been Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell — Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand woman who assisted him in grooming and sexually abusing young girls for years — was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Maxwell was found guilty on sex trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court on Dec. 29. During the three-week trial, four women testified that Epstein had sexually abused them while they were between the ages of 14 and 17. Maxwell had helped to groom them, they said, and at times personally took part in the abuse.

Several victim impact statements were read in court prior to the sentencing, some by the women themselves, detailing the devastation Maxwell wreaked upon their lives. Many spoke of the long-lasting effects they've experienced, including suicide attempts and substance abuse issues.

"Maxwell is today the same woman I met almost 20 years ago — incapable of compassion or common human decency," one of the women, Sarah Ransome, said. "Because of her wealth, social status, and connections, she believes herself beyond reproach and above the law. Sentencing her to the rest of her life in prison will not change her, but it will give survivors a slight sense of justice and help us as we continue to work to recover from the sex-trafficking hell she perpetrated."

Annie Farmer — who testified during the trial about how both she and her sister were abused by Maxwell and Epstein — described how her trauma caused "a loss

of trust in myself, my perceptions, and my instincts."

"When a boundary is crossed or an expectation violated, you tell yourself, 'Someone who cares enough about me to do all these nice things surely wouldn't also be trying to harm me,'" Farmer said. "This pattern of thinking is insidious, so these seeds of self-doubt took root even as I learned my sister had also been harmed by them and came to find out years later that many others had been exploited."

Maxwell herself addressed the court before her sentence was announced, apologizing to the victims "for the pain you have experienced" and saying she hopes her "conviction and harsh incarceration brings you peace and finality."

"My [association] with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life [that] I ever met him," she said, according to reporters in the courtroom.



In a sentencing memorandum released last week, federal prosecutors recommended Maxwell be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for her “instrumental role in the horrific sexual abuse of multiple young teenage girls.

“As part of a disturbing agreement with Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell identified, groomed, and abused multiple victims, while she enjoyed a life of extraordinary luxury and privilege,” the memorandum stated. “In her wake, Maxwell left her victims permanently scarred with emotional and psychological injuries. That damage can never be undone, but it can be accounted for in crafting a just sentence for Maxwell’s crimes.”

Judge Alison J. Nathan explained why her sentencing decision was far shorter than the government’s recommendation, the New York Times reported, saying Maxwell’s crimes were “heinous and predatory” but that she should not be “punished in place of Epstein or as a proxy for Epstein."

As a result of a series of Miami Herald articles that brought renewed attention to his decades of abuse and highlighted how the justice system had failed to hold him accountable, Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges. His death in jail a little over a month later was ruled a suicide. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020.

The daughter of a British media magnate, Maxwell, 60, has been linked to Epstein since at least the early 1990s, first as his girlfriend and later as his closest associate. The two systematically groomed and abused young girls, particularly ones who were vulnerable — those with single mothers, difficult home lives, and in need of money. They would make the girls feel special, treating them to movies and shopping trips and even offering to pay for school.