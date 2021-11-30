Ghislaine Maxwell Made Jeffrey Epstein’s Abuse Possible, Prosecutors Said In Opening Statements

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein’s main “partner in crime” who made his “pyramid scheme” of sexually abusing young girls possible for years, prosecutors said as her federal trial began Monday in Manhattan.

“For a decade, the defendant played an essential role in the scheme,” Assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz said in her opening statement. “She knew exactly what she was doing — she was dangerous.”

Maxwell, the daughter of a British media magnate, is the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, whose death in prison while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges on Aug. 10, 2019, was ruled a suicide. With his death coming before he faced a jury, Monday’s proceedings in Maxwell’s case marked a major milestone in a saga that has stretched decades, only drawing renewed attention after a series of articles in the Miami Herald highlighting how the justice system had failed the women who said they were abused.

Federal prosecutors allege that Maxwell played a key role in Epstein’s sex trafficking operations and abuse from 1994 to 2004. According to the complaint, Maxwell recruited and groomed underage girls and encouraged them to perform illegal sex acts with Epstein — and was sometimes present for, or even participated in, the abuse. She is also accused of arranging for Epstein’s underage victims to travel to his various homes in order to facilitate sexual abuse.

She has been charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor. If convicted, she could face up to 70 years in prison.

“Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, then developed them into the trap that she and Epstein had set for them,” then–acting US attorney Audrey Strauss said at a press conference at the time of Maxwell’s arrest. “She pretended to be a woman they could trust. All the while, she was setting them up to be sexually abused by Epstein and, in some cases, by Maxwell herself.”