13 Mad As Hell Signs From The German Election Protests

world

"We're still fighting Nazis? Seriously?"

By Julia Reinstein and Kassy Cho and Ryan Broderick and Karsten Schmehl

Posted on September 24, 2017, at 6:32 p.m. ET

During the German elections on Sunday, the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) won 12.5% of the vote — the largest percentage since the Nazis, and enough to enter parliament.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

After the results were announced, many Germans gathered to protest the rise of the AfD. Here are some of the best signs people brought with them.

Michele Tantussi / Getty Images

1. "Don't repeat history."

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

2. "We're still fighting Nazis? Seriously?"

One of the signs spotted at the protest against the AfD in Berlin tonight #btw2017
Kassy Cho @kassyapple

One of the signs spotted at the protest against the AfD in Berlin tonight #btw2017

3. "Xenophobia is not an alternative."

John Macdougall / AFP / Getty Images

4. "Liberté, égalité, fraternité, fuck AfD."

Kassy Cho / BuzzFeed News

5. "A Fucking Disgrace."

6.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images
7. "13 percent is a shame."

John Macdougall / AFP / Getty Images

8. "Death to fascism!"

Michele Tantussi / Getty Images

9. "Break the consensus on nationalism."

John Macdougall / AFP / Getty Images

10. "Alf instead of AfD!"

Michele Tantussi / Getty Images
11. "Your concerns are racism."

12. "We are the 87%."

13. "Freeze to death in your bikinis."

14. "Don't bother us with your German."

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images
15. "We don't want Nazis."

Jens Schlueter / Getty Images

16.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images

17. "Fight racism."

Jens Schlueter / Getty Images

