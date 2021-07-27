The Georgia Spa Shooter Was Sentenced To Life In Prison But Could Still Face The Death Penalty

A memorial outside the spa in Acworth, Georgia, in the days after the shooting

The 22-year-old man who opened fire and killed eight people in three Georgia spas in March pleaded guilty to four of the murders on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole over the murders in the city of Acworth, but he could still face the death penalty due to the additional four deaths with which he is charged in Atlanta.

At the Acworth spa on March 16, Robert Aaron Long fatally shot Xiaojie Tan, 49; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. He then drove to Atlanta, where he killed Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Sun Cha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Six of the eight victims were Asian women, and the deadly attack occurred amid a wave of anti-Asian violence. The incident also marked the beginning of a spate of mass shootings across the US after a lull during the pandemic.

For the Atlanta killings, unlike in Acworth, Long faces domestic terrorism charges, and prosecutors are seeking to classify the killings as hate crimes. To find him guilty of a hate crime, prosecutors would need to prove he was motivated to kill the victims because of their race or gender, which may be difficult due to his claims that he was not motivated by such hatred.

After the shooting, police said he told them he had committed the attack because he was addicted to sex and wanted to “take out that temptation,” though they cautioned that they were still investigating.