There's A Ton Of Georgia Memes After Joe Biden Pulled Ahead In The Vote There

Fuck it, Georgia fancam.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 6, 2020, at 11:39 a.m. ET

In the early morning hours Friday, Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in Georgia.

The margins are razor-thin and the secretary of state there has already said there will be a recount, but Democrats are feeling hopeful that they have succeeded in flipping Georgia blue for the first time since 1992.

When it became clear Georgia might be one of the states to carry Biden to the White House, the memes began flowing.

GEORGIA IS ABOUT TOOOO
Erin. @elyte4real

GEORGIA IS ABOUT TOOOO

Georgia turning blue for the first time in nearly 30 years
General MastaMunsta @MunstaMasta

Georgia turning blue for the first time in nearly 30 years

Me waking up to news that Georgia has turned BLUE?!????!! COUNT EVERY VOTE 👏🏽🍑💙 come on GA
icy girl shay ❄️🤍 @3xnori

Me waking up to news that Georgia has turned BLUE?!????!! COUNT EVERY VOTE 👏🏽🍑💙 come on GA

TikTok really gave it their all.

@madisonpatten

AS. YOU. SHOULD. 🤭 #biden2020 #countallthevotes #election #georgia #yesqueen #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - Makayla
@yo.itsoz

Welcome to the blue side Georgia! 🍑💙#counteveryvote #georgia #elections2020 #imblue #dabadee #dabadaa #votehimout #abolishtheelectoralcollege

♬ Blue (Da Ba Dee) (Gabry Ponte Ice Pop Radio) - Eiffel 65
@mae_ruins

This took so much effort please don’t let it flop #fyp #election #voteblue #2020

♬ original sound - Kelsey Nolan

🎶 You about to lose yo job 🎶

me when ga and pa turned blue
嘎嘎 🔥 @godkeran

me when ga and pa turned blue

People straight up made K-pop–style fancams for Georgia.

GEORGIA JUST WENT BLUE FOR BIDEN HAVE A BLORGIA FANCAM
BLORGIA FAN ACCOUNT @bleorgia

GEORGIA JUST WENT BLUE FOR BIDEN HAVE A BLORGIA FANCAM

There was a ton of praise for Stacey Abrams, who after narrowly losing her race for governor of Georgia in 2018 focused on fighting voter suppression.

Her work, and the work of many other progressive Georgia organizers, helped register more than 800,000 new voters in the state.

YOUR FRIENDLY REMINDER THAT CONTROL OF THE SENATE RESTS ON GEORGIA’S 2 RUNOFFS! KEEP GASSING MISS PEACH STATE UP!
Charles E Cheese @kellytheprice

YOUR FRIENDLY REMINDER THAT CONTROL OF THE SENATE RESTS ON GEORGIA’S 2 RUNOFFS! KEEP GASSING MISS PEACH STATE UP!

@chloe_thatsunfortunate

Georgia you better be running this woman her CHECK after this #fyp #greenscreen

♬ Good Form - 由Gabe上传

The memes were, as they say, good.

Stacey Abrams on her way to register 800,000 new voters in Georgia
Jessica Fyre💫✨ @TheJessieWoo

Stacey Abrams on her way to register 800,000 new voters in Georgia

Georgia is the best state in the south, don’t @ me
Nick Roberts @nickroberts317

Georgia is the best state in the south, don’t @ me

Pennsylvania and Georgia
Michael Grady @Grady

Pennsylvania and Georgia

Even celebrities got in on the festivities.

@liljon

#georgia

♬ original sound - Lil Jon
GEORGIA SAVES AMERICA
Andy Cohen @Andy

GEORGIA SAVES AMERICA

Georgia on my mind
John Legend @johnlegend

Georgia on my mind

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

