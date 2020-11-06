There's A Ton Of Georgia Memes After Joe Biden Pulled Ahead In The Vote There
Fuck it, Georgia fancam.
In the early morning hours Friday, Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in Georgia.
The margins are razor-thin and the secretary of state there has already said there will be a recount, but Democrats are feeling hopeful that they have succeeded in flipping Georgia blue for the first time since 1992.
When it became clear Georgia might be one of the states to carry Biden to the White House, the memes began flowing.
TikTok really gave it their all.
@madisonpatten
AS. YOU. SHOULD. 🤭 #biden2020 #countallthevotes #election #georgia #yesqueen #fyp #foryou♬ original sound - Makayla
@yo.itsoz
Welcome to the blue side Georgia! 🍑💙#counteveryvote #georgia #elections2020 #imblue #dabadee #dabadaa #votehimout #abolishtheelectoralcollege♬ Blue (Da Ba Dee) (Gabry Ponte Ice Pop Radio) - Eiffel 65
@mae_ruins
This took so much effort please don’t let it flop #fyp #election #voteblue #2020♬ original sound - Kelsey Nolan
🎶 You about to lose yo job 🎶
People straight up made K-pop–style fancams for Georgia.
There was a ton of praise for Stacey Abrams, who after narrowly losing her race for governor of Georgia in 2018 focused on fighting voter suppression.
Her work, and the work of many other progressive Georgia organizers, helped register more than 800,000 new voters in the state.
@chloe_thatsunfortunate
Georgia you better be running this woman her CHECK after this #fyp #greenscreen♬ Good Form - 由Gabe上传
The memes were, as they say, good.
Even celebrities got in on the festivities.
-
