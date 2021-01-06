No, A Bunch Of Ballots Weren't "Found" In The Middle Of The Night In Georgia

Atlanta voters line up for the first day of early voting on Dec. 14.

As the Georgia Senate runoff results came in Wednesday morning and it became clear that both Republican candidates had lost, President Donald Trump once again spread lies and conspiracy theories about election fraud.

In a tweet, Trump claimed election officials "just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night," in a clear attempt to cast doubt on the election's legitimacy.

This was a lie. Votes weren't found; they were counted.

Trump may have been referring to deceptive claims that Chatham County, home of liberal-leaning Savannah, had stopped their vote count overnight. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany complained as much in an earlier tweet that Trump had shared. "This sounds familiar," she wrote, hinting at something vague and nefarious.



In truth, Chatham County didn't stop their count, as the voting system implementation manager for the Georgia secretary of state's office, Gabriel Sterling, explained. The county had completed tallying all their ballots Tuesday night, but still needed to count the absentee ballots that arrived in the mail that same day, as is standard election procedure.

Still, the conspiracy theory spread rapidly, elevated by right-wing figures, including Fox News' Tomi Lahren, much like what had occurred during the presidential election.



When quizzed on Wednesday morning if Sterling had found any possible voting fraud or irregularities, the Republican official said none had been found. "No evidence of any irregularities," said Sterling. "The biggest thing we’ve seen is from the president's fertile mind of finding fraud where none exists.”

Sterling also expressed his frustration at Trump's tweets. “The president continues to say, 'Oh they’re finding ballots… [that] came out of nowhere’ — No, we have known DeKalb County had 171,000 ballots since Friday evening/Saturday morning," he said. “The statements he keeps putting out are incorrect and it undermines people’s faith in the election process. Again, this is a bipartisan problem."