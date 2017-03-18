BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This 5-Year-Old Geography Whiz Expertly Burned Trump On "The Ellen Show"

news

This 5-Year-Old Geography Whiz Expertly Burned Trump On "The Ellen Show"

"These little kids be so woke."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 18, 2017, at 3:04 p.m. ET

On Thursday's episode of Ellen, 5-year-old geography whiz Nate Seltzer, who Ellen Degeneres said can “pretty much identify any place in the world," demonstrated his skills — and dished out the sickest burn to President Donald Trump.

Ellen brought a 5 year old geography genius on her show and this happened. i cannot. i cantb breeathe
frida @frostymendes

Ellen brought a 5 year old geography genius on her show and this happened. i cannot. i cantb breeathe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nate was showing off a world map he'd drawn, pointing out the different countries and continents, and what lived on each — a penguin on Antarctica, a tiger for Africa, and so on.

That's when Degeneres pointed to Russia, and asked what was standing on it.

“Trump,” said Nate, to thunderous laughter and applause.

🔥 MIC DROP. 🔥

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ellen

He even took a little bow.

When Degeneres asked what he was doing there, Nate had a simple answer.“Because he likes Russia,&quot; he said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Ellen

When Degeneres asked what he was doing there, Nate had a simple answer.

“Because he likes Russia," he said.

People cannot handle Nate's precocious shadiness.

Out of the mouth of babes https://t.co/5BXuQmFgtB
Swag Chief @BEEeasy

Out of the mouth of babes https://t.co/5BXuQmFgtB

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
You know fucking what! 😂😂😂 These little kids be so woke. https://t.co/KokGVHqjwj
Precious Monque @MonqueStyles

You know fucking what! 😂😂😂 These little kids be so woke. https://t.co/KokGVHqjwj

Reply Retweet Favorite
*collapses* https://t.co/mccUG3bBmr
Bænerys Stôrmborn @Ami369

*collapses* https://t.co/mccUG3bBmr

Reply Retweet Favorite

Especially how proud of himself he is of his delivery.

I'm crying at how lit he was when his joke landed https://t.co/cHO4ETGJU4
pj @pjhoody

I'm crying at how lit he was when his joke landed https://t.co/cHO4ETGJU4

Reply Retweet Favorite
HE TAKES A BOW. THAT IS A MOST DESERVED BOW. https://t.co/ZEwZdILBpe
Daniel J. Layton @DanielJLayton

HE TAKES A BOW. THAT IS A MOST DESERVED BOW. https://t.co/ZEwZdILBpe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Watch the full clip here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT