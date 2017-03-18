This 5-Year-Old Geography Whiz Expertly Burned Trump On "The Ellen Show"
"These little kids be so woke."
On Thursday's episode of Ellen, 5-year-old geography whiz Nate Seltzer, who Ellen Degeneres said can “pretty much identify any place in the world," demonstrated his skills — and dished out the sickest burn to President Donald Trump.
🔥 MIC DROP. 🔥
He even took a little bow.
People cannot handle Nate's precocious shadiness.
Especially how proud of himself he is of his delivery.
Watch the full clip here.
