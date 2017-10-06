BuzzFeed News

AIM Is Officially Dying, And So Is Your Childhood

*~ RIP AIM, 4ever in our ♥ ~*

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 6, 2017, at 10:41 a.m. ET

Friends, comrades, fellow tweens of the 2000s, we come together today to share some sad news: Our beloved AOL Instant Messenger is finally, officially getting killed.

AIM @aim

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories… https://t.co/BEeomcvyGR

"AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed," Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath, which owns AOL, said in a statement.

It will be discontinued on December 15.

People are stunned.

kif @kifleswing

brb AIM. brb forever https://t.co/4A3PT5l0io

Cate Domino @CateDomino

~~**dOn't CRy bECausE iT's over, SMiLe bEcaUSe it haPpeNEd*~*~ ;) https://t.co/utKMdQvwjY

Daniel Solomon @Dan_E_Solo

goodbye to the greatest conversation i've ever had a thousand times hey hey sup nmu nm https://t.co/V1J9eGwoKl

Devastated.

Josh Hammer @josh_hammer

Is it weird that I haven’t used this service in almost a decade but I still find myself profoundly sad? https://t.co/whnM0RAqPg

👻 Ghostbert 👻 @jfield

This actually hit me kind of hard. AIM was most of my social life for a large chunk of my life. #AIMemories https://t.co/oXx82D7z6m

Amy Lutz @amylutz4

Thnks fr th mmrs https://t.co/CKN7rnpyLA

Many are feeling some type of emo-away-message way about the news.

Randi Shaffer @RandiMShaffer

*Updates away message to lyrics from MCR’s “I’m Not Okay.”* https://t.co/pF633bVrxU

Rebecca Ungarino @ungarino

leaving a big, elaborate and infinitely emo away message-sized hole in my heart https://t.co/dc95DP1aQn

Sonny Bunch @SonnyBunch

hold on i have the perfect dashboard confessional lyric for this https://t.co/9axBiDQ6Ai

(Though some are...more surprised AIM actually still existed.)

sam 🤡🎈 @sammicakes17

no offense but i thought AIM was shut down years ago https://t.co/sJsKXiozE8

RAC @ractvshift

I thought this happened 10 years ago. https://t.co/cvjUEs7KTh

Who are we if not our first screen names?

Natalie Gerke @Ngerke

This is a sad moment. Middle school wouldn't have been the same without it! RIP angelbaby0800 (my first screenname… https://t.co/NjRapescMk

Shane Sullivan @ShaneSully

I believe my screen name was guitarhero3029 https://t.co/VG8ekpWBwu

Elaina Plott @elainaplott

Farewell, ponyprincess141 https://t.co/vJmWQhBYi8

Caitlin Huey-Burns @CHueyBurns

RIP my kewl middle school screen name: QTcaitlin87 https://t.co/p3T91Bf6z8

Charlie Rybak @charlierybak

My first AIM screenname was “insanemonkey2007” because I was extremely normal. https://t.co/o0UFuwJX2U

Joeneal @TxfricnAmericn

Man. Farewell to my old AIM name, fastkid190. 😢 https://t.co/Chra8W3utZ

Fallon Atta-Mensah @Fallonam

Do you still remember your very first screen name?? Mine was “Angelndsgise” 🤦🏾‍♀️ #AIM https://t.co/NmRuBaumaT

*~RIP in peace, AIM~*

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
