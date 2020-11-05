 Skip To Content
Just Some Funny Election Tweets Since Apparently That's Still A Thing That's Happening

Trending

Let's laugh so we don't cry!!!!!

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 5, 2020, at 11:18 a.m. ET

Good morning. The election is still happening, apparently. Are you tired? I'm tired. Do I have to write an intro for this? I feel like you'll be fine without one. Anyway, there are some serious stories about the race linked at the end. In the meantime, here are some funny election tweets. OK, bye.

leslie @MightBeLeslie

