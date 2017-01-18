This Knitting Grandma Delivered The Sickest Burn Of All Time To Trump

Facebook

The group is nearly 40,000 members strong and is "kind of a worldwide knitting group in which people post the things they’ve knitted recently," Cook said.

She posted a picture of the hats, as well as her grandson modeling one of them, not yet realizing the group description had a warning against political speech.

"Immediately, it got many, many likes and a few angry faces," she said. "And it became such an unpleasant discussion that they cut off the comment section."