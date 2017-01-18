This Knitting Grandma Delivered The Sickest Burn Of All Time To Trump

BuzzFeed News

"Do they make a Priority Mail container in Size Tiny?"

Posted on January 18, 2017, at 2:51 p.m. ET

Meet 79-year-old Elsie Hay Cook. She is a grandmother of four, a Texan, a retired schoolteacher, and a knitter extraordinaire.

She has been a liberal all her life, she told BuzzFeed News.
Cook, much like thousands of people around the country, has been knitting "pussy hats" for people to wear to the Women's March on Washington in protest of Trump's inauguration.

She's knitted 18 hats in the past month, which she sent to people who will be attending the march.

But before she shipped them off to DC, Cook decided to share her creations with a Facebook group called "Addicted to Knitting."

The group is nearly 40,000 members strong and is "kind of a worldwide knitting group in which people post the things they've knitted recently," Cook said.

She posted a picture of the hats, as well as her grandson modeling one of them, not yet realizing the group description had a warning against political speech.

"Immediately, it got many, many likes and a few angry faces," she said. "And it became such an unpleasant discussion that they cut off the comment section."
Then, it got personal.

"One person on the site accused me of child abuse for forcing my grandson to wear it, since obviously only girls can wear pink," Cook said, sarcastically.

"I guess that's what made me do the next post," she said.

That's when Cook posted this:

Cook said she didn't actually knit the tiny gloves — they actually came from a video about doll gloves — but when she found the picture, she thought it was "so perfect."

"I simply could not resist," she said.
Screenshots of the troll extraordinaire's post went viral on Twitter.

fuck him up elsie
f🌙 @francesca_crit

fuck him up elsie

People cannot handle her crafty burn.

Slay him, Elsie. Slay him. Queen Elsie. https://t.co/pKolntYojG
Jessica Jewett Jones @JJ9828

Slay him, Elsie. Slay him. Queen Elsie. https://t.co/pKolntYojG

DRAG HIM MAMA https://t.co/ruEdRWecE0
baby newport @meredithplays_

DRAG HIM MAMA https://t.co/ruEdRWecE0

I wish I was this savage https://t.co/qOvGchxfIr
maddie @maddieemz

I wish I was this savage https://t.co/qOvGchxfIr

We are not even a month into 2017, and it's already been dubbed "the roast of the year."

Elsie got the roast of the year https://t.co/o8XY3NEWri
maddisen @madzillah

Elsie got the roast of the year https://t.co/o8XY3NEWri

Go on with your bad self, Elsie. https://t.co/tI269IRbcn
foxxi snowflake @Foxxi_Love

Go on with your bad self, Elsie. https://t.co/tI269IRbcn

Not all heroes wear capes 🙌 https://t.co/1fVxOK6CJV
Samantha @SamDianeK

Not all heroes wear capes 🙌 https://t.co/1fVxOK6CJV

REKT https://t.co/ZbJ4a01TCq
robert @calambubbles

REKT https://t.co/ZbJ4a01TCq

"I never dreamed I would have caused all this stink," Cook said.

Her family's gotten a laugh out of her newfound fame, but because she's not very active on social media, Cook said she hasn't paid it much mind — not that she's got the time.

"I’m still knitting pussy hats," she said, "so I don’t have time to fool with it too much."

