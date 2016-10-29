BuzzFeed News

This Mom's Frozen Head Costume Just Won Halloween

It included REAL BLOOD.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 29, 2016, at 2:04 p.m. ET

Scary costume fans everywhere, meet your Hallo-queen: Alicia Williams, a mom in Irving, Texas, who dressed up as a head in a freezer.

Williams told BuzzFeed News she'd "never done gory" before, but decided to give it a try for her office's Halloween costume contest.

After coming across a similar costume online, "I thought, okay, I can make this really cool," she said.

She spray painted a few boxes and zip-tied them together, then added all the details: empty frozen food boxes, a fake heart, bloody handprints, and an ice cube tray stuffed with Saran Wrap to look like ice cubes.

On the outside, she glued family photos, magnets, and a shopping list.

Of course, she had to top it off by looking deceased AF.

Her daughter, Jessica, helped her do the spooky makeup.

And she figured out a brilliant way to look frozen: white rock candy, which she glued to her face and hair.

"I had rock candy coming out my nose all day," she said.

After Jessica tweeted pics of her mom's costume, everyone went absolutely nuts for it.

It was quickly dubbed the best costume of the year, with some people even initially thinking it was real.

At her office's costume contest, she won "best homemade costume" and got a $100 gift card.

As if the costume wasn't scary enough to begin with, here's something you probably didn't expect: she used REAL BLOOD in the freezer.

While cutting the boxes with a craft knife, Williams accidentally cut her hand, and figured she might as well put it to good use.

"I was just like, okay, I’ll use this real blood in the freezer," she said.

Let’s not waste it."

💀

