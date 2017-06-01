BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Mets Mascot Gave A Fan The Middle Finger After Losing A Game

news / poll

The Mets Mascot Gave A Fan The Middle Finger After Losing A Game

Well, sort of. He only has four fingers so he can't really give the middle one, but the intent was there.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 1, 2017, at 11:44 a.m. ET

The New York Mets mascot clearly took Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers hard. During the game, Mr. Met flipped off a group of fans.

@Mets 😞😞😞
Tony T @tonyt3535

@Mets 😞😞😞

Reply Retweet Favorite

How 'bout an instant replay?

The video was taken by Twitter user @tonyt3535, who wished to remain anonymous.He had &quot;just asked for a high five, did nothing to provoke it,&quot; he told BuzzFeed News. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

The video was taken by Twitter user @tonyt3535, who wished to remain anonymous.

He had "just asked for a high five, did nothing to provoke it," he told BuzzFeed News.

After the incident went viral on Twitter, the New York Mets put out a statement apologizing for the "inappropriate action."

Statement from the New York Mets.
New York Mets @Mets

Statement from the New York Mets.

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to the Associated Press, more than one employee dons the mascot suit each season, and the employee who gave the finger was fired.

But, fans took it quite differently. Many are calling for Mr. Met to get a raise.

@Mets That was the coolest thing Mr. Met has ever done so I hope you're "dealing" with it by giving him a raise
Eoin Higgins @EoinHiggins_

@Mets That was the coolest thing Mr. Met has ever done so I hope you're "dealing" with it by giving him a raise

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@Mets This was the best thing that happened all year - give that man a raise!
Baseball Mike @GeekyBaseball

@Mets This was the best thing that happened all year - give that man a raise!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Mets he showed passion and deserves a raise
🇺🇸🐸👌 @JSTK_

@Mets he showed passion and deserves a raise

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are calling it the highlight of the game, and even the whole season.

@Mets Tbh this was the highlight of tonight's game I don't see the problem
Megan @MeganRestivo

@Mets Tbh this was the highlight of tonight's game I don't see the problem

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mr. Met giving fans the finger is the highlight of the season
Hayley Gola @HtotheGola

Mr. Met giving fans the finger is the highlight of the season

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. Met flipping fans off really one of the funniest most symbolic things I've seen from this franchise in a long time.
KFC @KFCBarstool

Mr. Met flipping fans off really one of the funniest most symbolic things I've seen from this franchise in a long time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But, some people have brought up quite a conundrum. How can Mr. Met give someone the middle finger IF HE DOESN'T HAVE A MIDDLE FINGER?????

How can Mr. Met get in trouble for giving someone the middle finger IF HE DOESN'T HAVE ONE 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Hector Diaz @iamHectorDiaz

How can Mr. Met get in trouble for giving someone the middle finger IF HE DOESN'T HAVE ONE 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can't flip someone the middle finger if you don't have one. Hang in there, Mr. Met.
April @ReignOfApril

Can't flip someone the middle finger if you don't have one. Hang in there, Mr. Met.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mr. Met only has four fingers yet he was just fired for flipping fans his middle finger. Outrageous decision. Needs better lawyers.
Clay Travis @ClayTravis

Mr. Met only has four fingers yet he was just fired for flipping fans his middle finger. Outrageous decision. Needs better lawyers.

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. Did Mr. Met give the middle finger?

    Did Mr. Met give the middle finger?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, and I'm offended.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes, and it ruled.&nbsp;
    Correct
    Incorrect
    NO. #FreeMrMet
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Technically no, but the intent was there.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The thumb is technically not a finger so Mr. Met DOES have a middle finger. We don't!!!<br>
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I have a more complicated take to share in the comments.<br>
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Did Mr. Met give the middle finger?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT