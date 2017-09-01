More Than 60,000 People Are Evacuating A German City After A Massive World War II Bomb Was Found

It's believed to be the largest bomb evacuation in Germany's post-war history.

More than 60,000 people will have to evacuate Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday so authorities can defuse a massive World War II bomb.

The British bomb, which contains 1.4 tons of explosives, according to police, was found on Tuesday on a construction site near Goethe University Frankfurt.

The situation is not currently dangerous, police have said, but the evacuation — the largest in Germany's postwar history — is being mandated as a precaution.

“Due to the large size of the bomb, extensive evacuation measures must be taken," Frankfurt police said in a statement.

The evacuation will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, with the bomb disposal happening later that day and taking about four hours.

A number of emergency spaces will be opened to the public to accommodate those in the affected area, which includes several retirement homes and a hospital.