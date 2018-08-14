Four Girls Escaped An Alleged Kidnapping Attempt By Fighting Back And Throwing Coffee And Slurpees

“My dad taught me a few moves,” said 11-year-old Allison Eickhoff, who allegedly fought off the attacker.

Four middle school–aged girls fought off an alleged kidnapping attempt Friday, throwing punches, coffee, and a Slurpee, after a man grabbed them outside a gas station convenience store.

The girls, aged 11 to 14, were leaving a Speedway in Millington, Michigan, when they noticed they were being followed by a man, police Chief Jason Oliver told BuzzFeed News.

The man, 22-year-old Bruce Hipkins, grabbed the 11-year-old by the head and said, “You're coming with me,” said Oliver.

“That’s when the struggle started,” said Oliver.

The girls allegedly fought back, punching Hipkins over and over, and threw coffee and a Slurpee at him.

He then let go of the 11-year-old and grabbed another one of the girls by the hair, said Oliver.

The girls kept fighting back, and eventually, Hipkins fled on foot. They then called police, who found Hipkins down the road, Oliver said.

Hipkins was arrested on several charges, including kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. He is being held on $250,000 bond.