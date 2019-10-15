 Skip To Content
"Fortnite" Is Back After Millions Of Players Watched Its Map Get Blown Up

Gamers had been wondering what was next after the 10th season ended with a mysterious black hole.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 15, 2019, at 10:17 a.m. ET

After more than 5.5 million gamers watched the Fortnite map get blown up, the game returned with a new chapter on Tuesday.

The viral video game sensation had been offline for two days following a black hole event that ended its 10th season on Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of people, unsure of what would happen next, had watched as the mysterious black hole pulsed on their screens for another hour.

"No one is stupid enough to watch a blackhole for 4 hours" #Fortnite Me:
Josh @Jecarma1

"No one is stupid enough to watch a blackhole for 4 hours" #Fortnite Me:

The Fortnite Twitter account's tweets also disappeared Sunday, drawing widespread speculation about what was to come.

What did it all mean???

fortnite is having a 14 year old existential crisis
october @OctoboyYT

fortnite is having a 14 year old existential crisis

Well, gamers got their answer Tuesday morning.

First, Fortnite returned to Twitter. People were on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what would happen next.

Fortnite's tweets are back up.. DOWNTIME HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED #Fortnite2
Nezuko @_egiaS

Fortnite’s tweets are back up.. DOWNTIME HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED #Fortnite2

And then a trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 dropped — and the game came back.

Drop into a New World 🌎 Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now. Share your #FirstDrop!
Fortnite @FortniteGame

Drop into a New World 🌎 Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now. Share your #FirstDrop!

Needless to say, people lost their dang minds.

GUYS FORTNITE 2 THEY ACTUALLY FUCKING DID IT THEY FUCKING MADE FORTNITE 2 WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/8QKxDxiQNz
🏳️‍🌈Dragonogon🏳️‍⚧️🐲 @Dragonogon

GUYS FORTNITE 2 THEY ACTUALLY FUCKING DID IT THEY FUCKING MADE FORTNITE 2 WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/8QKxDxiQNz

Fortnite: *Comes back Late at Night from the Black Hole shit* Children:
TRAFON @RiseFallNick

Fortnite: *Comes back Late at Night from the Black Hole shit* Children:

And they were pretty relieved to finally have the game back.

@FortniteGame Welcome back, but never fuck us for 2 days straight again!
Fortnite News 🐐 @FNBRHQ

@FortniteGame Welcome back, but never fuck us for 2 days straight again!

Fortnite: Has a Black Hole Me: This is lame. Also me checking back to see if #Fortnite2 came back and it did:
Mckensie “Big Kenz” Moorehead @MMoore_20

Fortnite: Has a Black Hole Me: This is lame. Also me checking back to see if #Fortnite2 came back and it did:

Welcome back, Fortnite! Please never leave us again.

