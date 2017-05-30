BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Everyone Wants To Go Die In The Sun With NASA

news

Everyone Wants To Go Die In The Sun With NASA

Shotgun!

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 30, 2017, at 6:01 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, NASA will announce its first ever mission to fly directly into the sun's atmosphere, the Associated Press reported.

Nasa / Getty Images

And....people responded pretty much exactly how you'd probably expect.

2017 has been a rough year but this seems excessive https://t.co/BphZJkWOV4
Elise Foley @elisefoley

2017 has been a rough year but this seems excessive https://t.co/BphZJkWOV4

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@NASA do you have open seats https://t.co/ax6oogrrjP
Eric Geller @ericgeller

.@NASA do you have open seats https://t.co/ax6oogrrjP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, everyone is hyped to fly the fuck into the sun.

Save me a seat 🙏😩 https://t.co/pMKGee1T1b
Liam Robertson @Doctor_Cupcakes

Save me a seat 🙏😩 https://t.co/pMKGee1T1b

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
finally, my Uber's here https://t.co/VXyikKApzR
🏴 ᴢᴇɴ ᴀʟʙᴀᴛʀᴏss 🏴 @zenalbatross

finally, my Uber's here https://t.co/VXyikKApzR

Reply Retweet Favorite

TAKE 👏 US 👏 WITH 👏 YOU 👏

I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE https://t.co/2CBpDkjGIg
Limit @Boettam

I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE https://t.co/2CBpDkjGIg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can I come? https://t.co/2Hj0118SlR
Amanda Golden @amandawgolden

Can I come? https://t.co/2Hj0118SlR

Reply Retweet Favorite

🎶 Fly me to the sun, let me die among the stars 🎶

how much are tickets https://t.co/EGWfIxwiSI
Kyle M. @KyleWIIM

how much are tickets https://t.co/EGWfIxwiSI

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
take me with you https://t.co/kdfIEw798f
Conrad Kaczmarek @ConradKaz

take me with you https://t.co/kdfIEw798f

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course, a lot of people had some ideas for who should steer the ship...

Could we have a popular vote to include one politician onboard? https://t.co/rkRv1L7DEP
Mike Perham @mperham

Could we have a popular vote to include one politician onboard? https://t.co/rkRv1L7DEP

Reply Retweet Favorite
Are we allowed to nominate passengers for this https://t.co/YMGu6LSTKA
Andi Zeisler @andizeisler

Are we allowed to nominate passengers for this https://t.co/YMGu6LSTKA

Reply Retweet Favorite
who's on this ride? Bannon? Kushner? Trump? https://t.co/NF3KsTjJ3Q
Jay Jaffe @jay_jaffe

who's on this ride? Bannon? Kushner? Trump? https://t.co/NF3KsTjJ3Q

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a historic mission and a symbol of American supremacy in the world, so it only makes sense that we should s… https://t.co/0QEZCAmkjm
Good Fundies Brian @BrianMets

This is a historic mission and a symbol of American supremacy in the world, so it only makes sense that we should s… https://t.co/0QEZCAmkjm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway, I call shotgun!

Sounds dangerous. Hope they consider going at night. https://t.co/16dpieVMiT
Marcas Grant @MarcasG

Sounds dangerous. Hope they consider going at night. https://t.co/16dpieVMiT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Byeeeeee! ☀️☀️☀️

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Buena Vista Pictures
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT