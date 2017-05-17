The artist, Lewis Miller, is a floral designer for weddings and parties, but started putting his "Flower Flashes" — many of them in trash can "vases" — around the city a few months ago.

“Gifting flowers to New Yorkers is a simple idea that I have been thinking about for years,” Lewis told Vogue. “I am in the business of fantasy and flowers, and it’s my job to transform key moments in my clients’ lives into joyful, everlasting memories. I wanted to recreate a similar feeling for the everyday city-dwellers and tourists of New York City.”