BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Rogue Florist Is Basically The Banksy Of Flower Arranging

news

This Rogue Florist Is Basically The Banksy Of Flower Arranging

Many of them are displayed in trash can "vases."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 17, 2017, at 4:17 p.m. ET

A rogue florist is creating giant flower arrangements all around New York City, kind of like the Banksy of bouquets.

The artist, Lewis Miller, is a floral designer for weddings and parties, but started putting his &quot;Flower Flashes&quot; — many of them in trash can &quot;vases&quot; — around the city a few months ago.“Gifting flowers to New Yorkers is a simple idea that I have been thinking about for years,” Lewis told Vogue. “I am in the business of fantasy and flowers, and it’s my job to transform key moments in my clients’ lives into joyful, everlasting memories. I wanted to recreate a similar feeling for the everyday city-dwellers and tourists of New York City.”
instagram.com / Via lewismillerdesign.com

The artist, Lewis Miller, is a floral designer for weddings and parties, but started putting his "Flower Flashes" — many of them in trash can "vases" — around the city a few months ago.

“Gifting flowers to New Yorkers is a simple idea that I have been thinking about for years,” Lewis told Vogue. “I am in the business of fantasy and flowers, and it’s my job to transform key moments in my clients’ lives into joyful, everlasting memories. I wanted to recreate a similar feeling for the everyday city-dwellers and tourists of New York City.”

Miller and his team work swiftly and stealthily to create the bouquets, typically arranging them well before the sun comes up.

&quot;Our call time for these flashes is 5:45 a.m., and we try to finish them before sunrise,&quot; he said. &quot;We always recycle flowers from events when possible.”Though they don&#x27;t announce where the next pop-up will be, they do mark each one with &quot;LMD x NYC&quot; in chalk spray paint.&quot;It’s our way of saying #LMDWasHere,&quot; Miller said.
instagram.com / Via lewismillerdesign.com

"Our call time for these flashes is 5:45 a.m., and we try to finish them before sunrise," he said. "We always recycle flowers from events when possible.”

Though they don't announce where the next pop-up will be, they do mark each one with "LMD x NYC" in chalk spray paint.

"It’s our way of saying #LMDWasHere," Miller said.

Some of the pop-up displays feature the city's most iconic sites, like the Washington Square Arch.

instagram.com / Via lewismillerdesign.com

And the LOVE sculpture.

instagram.com / Via lewismillerdesign.com
ADVERTISEMENT

And the Alice in Wonderland statue in Central Park.

instagram.com / Via lewismillerdesign.com

They even gave the Crosby Street Hotel cat statue a purple mohawk in honor of the Met Gala.

instagram.com / Via lewismillerdesign.com

Their first public display was at the Imagine mosaic in Central Park, Miller told the magazine.

&quot;We got to see how our idea translated in real time with hundreds of selfies and photographs documenting the flowers throughout the course of the day,&quot; he said. &quot;It was really cool to see how people changed and altered the installation, sometimes by rearranging the flowers, other times by simply taking them!”
instagram.com / Via lewismillerdesign.com

"We got to see how our idea translated in real time with hundreds of selfies and photographs documenting the flowers throughout the course of the day," he said.

"It was really cool to see how people changed and altered the installation, sometimes by rearranging the flowers, other times by simply taking them!”

Next up, Miller said he's planning even bigger floral displays in even more cities.

“These flashes are so gratifying and rewarding on many levels,&quot; he told Vogue. &quot;There is something sort of ‘Banksy-esque’ about what we do, which is fun and exciting!”
instagram.com / Via lewismillerdesign.com

“These flashes are so gratifying and rewarding on many levels," he told Vogue. "There is something sort of ‘Banksy-esque’ about what we do, which is fun and exciting!”

At the end of the day, Miller and his team just want to beautify the city and make people smile, he said.

&quot;If we can bring nature — something wild and sumptuous — to New Yorkers and make them smile, the way people smile when they witness a random act of kindness, then that is a great thing,&quot; he said. &quot;That is my goal. It’s a really simple vision but powerful, I think, to try to create an emotional response through flowers.”
instagram.com

"If we can bring nature — something wild and sumptuous — to New Yorkers and make them smile, the way people smile when they witness a random act of kindness, then that is a great thing," he said.

"That is my goal. It’s a really simple vision but powerful, I think, to try to create an emotional response through flowers.”

(h/t Vogue)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT