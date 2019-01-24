Florida's Secretary Of State Resigned After Blackface Photos Of Him Dressed As A "Katrina Victim" Surfaced

Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigned Thursday after old photos resurfaced showing him in blackface dressed as a "Katrina victim."

Gov. Ron DeSantis had appointed Ertel, 49, to the job less than a month ago.

First published by the Tallahassee Democrat on Thursday, the photos showed Ertel in blackface while wearing earrings, lipstick, a New Orleans Saints bandana, and a T-shirt with "Katrina Victim" scrawled across it.

The photos were taken at a Halloween party in 2005, just eight months after he was appointed Seminole County supervisor of elections and two months after Hurricane Katrina, the newspaper reported.

