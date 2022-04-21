A Florida Bride And Her Caterer Were Arrested For Allegedly Lacing Wedding Food With Weed

It was certainly an affair to remember.

After her February wedding devolved into full-blown weed-induced pandemonium, a Florida bride and her caterer were arrested Monday for allegedly serving marijuana-laced food to the unknowing guests.

The bride, Danya Shea Svoboda, 42, and the caterer, Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, have been charged with tampering with food, delivery of marijuana, and culpable negligence.

Police responded to the wedding, which was held Feb. 19 in Longwood, Florida, after emergency responders were called to treat "numerous guests at the reception for symptoms consistent with that of someone who had used illegal drugs," an affidavit stated. Many of the guests told police they felt high, and some reported feeling physically ill.

Some were hospitalized for their symptoms, and later tested positive for having consumed marijuana, police said.

Lasagna, which police took from the scene for testing, later turned up positive as well.

One guest told police that, after he ate two meatballs, Caesar salad, tortellini, and bread with olive oil and herbs, "he felt tingly, his heart started to race, and [he] was having crazy thoughts."

Another guest, who was hospitalized, said she "felt like she had no control of her mind and body" and felt "numb, helpless, and her mind was playing strange things in her head," such as seeing "the side of a house." The woman felt paranoid, believing a family member had died, and became so "loud and unruly" at the hospital that she "had to be given something to calm her down," according to court documents.

Another, who reported feeling "weird, tingly, fidgety, and had extreme dry mouth," told police he had asked the groom what was in the food. "[The groom] Andrew Svoboda stated, 'Let me check what's going on' then walked away and never obtained a response," the affidavit stated.

Police questioned the newlyweds at the scene about their role in the incident, asking if they had "consented to or requested" the addition of marijuana to the food. In response, the groom allegedly stared at the officer "with a blank expression for a few moments before stuttering through a 'no.'"

One guest reported becoming dizzy and vomiting after consuming the food. She initially believed it to have been from alcohol, but she had only had two drinks, and said she began feeling ill after eating. When her sister went to the kitchen to get her some water, a member of the kitchen staff, who was not the arrested caterer, allegedly told her "well there's cannabis in the food" and said she thought the guests had known.

Another guest told police she had seen Bryant, the arrested caterer, adding a "green and fuzzy" substance that "smelled like marijuana" into dishes of olive oil. She then asked her "if there was marijuana in the food and [Bryant] said 'yes,'" the affidavit said.

The guest, not believing Bryant was serious, later consumed bread with the olive oil. After realizing she felt high, she asked the bride if the food was laced. "[Svoboda] said 'yes' and acted like [the guest] should be excited as if she were given a gift," according to the affidavit. "[The guest] said [Svoboda] told her she had put marijuana in the oil, smiled, and shook her head yes and acted excited."

After speaking to the bride, the guest said she felt like her heart was going to stop so she went to her car and went to sleep. She reported feeling terrified, according to court documents, so "she sent a text to herself in case she died in her car so that someone would know what happened to her."

Another guest, who went to the hospital when she still felt "heavily drugged" the next morning, told police she texted the bride to ask what she'd consumed. Svoboda allegedly texted her back, saying, "Uggg, we have no idea, let us know if you need help with anything."

The next day, the bride told the guest that she was facing felony charges and was really sorry but she had retained an attorney and couldn't talk about what happened.

Svoboda and Bryant could not be immediately reached for comment. An attorney representing Bryant did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News, and court records do not indicate who is representing Svoboda.

Both have been released on bail and are expected to be arraigned on June 7.