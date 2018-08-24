A Popular Fitness Instagrammer Has Been Accused Of Killing A Man While Driving Drunk And High

A popular fitness Instagrammer has been arrested after she allegedly killed a moped rider while driving drunk and high, police told BuzzFeed News.

Katie L. Summers, known on Instagram as @LoseItConKatie, was driving Tuesday night in Kennewick, Washington, when she allegedly struck and killed Leonel Z. Birrueta, Officer Lee Cooper with the Kennewick Police Department said.

Witnesses said the 28-year-old mother of two briefly got out of her Toyota Tundra pickup truck, but did not call for help or identify herself.

She then got back in her truck and drove away, police said.

Birrueta, a 31-year-old father who was engaged to be married, died at the scene.

When officers found Summers less than a block away in a grocery store parking lot, she smelled of alcohol and marijuana, police said.

She allegedly admitted to police that she had hit Birrueta and that she had earlier consumed alcohol and marijuana.