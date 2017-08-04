BuzzFeed News

19 Great Tweets That Were Stolen This Week

19 Great Tweets That Were Stolen This Week

By Julia Reinstein and Brad Esposito

Posted on August 4, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. ET

On Twitter, there are a whole bunch of accounts whose main purpose is to steal other people’s tweets and recycle them on their own account. They've even gone so far as to post tweets that mock themselves. Here's an example:

rudy mustang @rudy_mustang

are you kidding me

These accounts, such as Common White Girl and Dory, are widely criticized for profiting off plagiarism with ads, which are tucked in alongside the viral tweets.

Recently, people have started to strike back against these accounts. For example, the Twitter account Kale Salad retweets popular tweets that have gotten stolen.

Here, we've collected some of the best tweets that got stolen this week, so you can retweet it from the source.

1.

Taco Belle @zoexrain

when I need my space but I also want attention

2.

Bash @bashbatara

I love this emoji. Is it happy? Is it lowkey pissed? Is it planning to kill you? Is it tired of ur shit? u never kn… https://t.co/nOuVgcmLOv

3.

Elena @e_vern23

I love how the phrase "back on my bullshit" is so ambiguous. Am I trying to do my best again? Perhaps. Am I spiraling out of control? Maybe.

4.

anthony clark @anjame_

eating salsa as a kid vs eating it now

5.

Will Lutz @WillLutz8

If you can't handle me at my Te Kā 🔥😤✊🏻🙀 Then you don't deserve me at my Te Fiti 😊😪👏🏻🌿💯☀️

6.

ميعاد🕋 @flawlessMedz

The longer i watch this gif the faster it gets sjsjsjs

7.

🐙 @billpotts_

please don't rt those "rt or horrifying thing will happen" please look here is my immunity dog he gives u endless i… https://t.co/Ioyh8oJZPP

8.

nilo @teenagepepe

I'm ready for these two to get married and rule Genovia in peace and harmony

9.

puck 🔪 @ abroad @goodfellowes

Oh this purse is cu-

10.

bri @VieAvecLeigh

when you're already overthinking &amp; you start to overthink your overthinking

11.

z @deadsmayhem

my two personalities coexisting in peace

12.

indie @INDIEWASHERE

ART IS IMPORTANT!!! YOUR ART IMPORTANT!!! KEEP PAINTING, WRITING, SINGING, FILMING OR TAKING PICTURES!!! DON'T LET ANYONE DISCOURAGE YOU BOI

13.

Ximena @Iamdapimp_

When my manager catches my dumbass on my phone

14.

Madoff @RealSlimSantana

My mom be cutting up fruit &amp; bringing it to me in my room without saying nothing. Thats when it hits me, nobody ever gonna love me this much

15.

benjamjn @annoyingben

On my way! to clock in and sell hours of my own human life in exchange for currency

16.

griffin @GRlFFERS

so y'all telling me there's only like 4 months till 2018??????

17.

isabel ¨̮ @lSABABE

me getting back on twitter in the morning after oversharing my feelings the night before:

18.

judgmental gay 🦄 @jdgmntlgay

due to unforeseen circumstances my summer body is postponed until further notice. -management

19.

Jade ღ @perolikewyd

"I saw it on twitter!" "Oh, what's your username?" "What" "On twitter" "I dont have one.." "You just said--" "No" "What" "What"

