Felicity Huffman Admitted She Paid $15,000 To Increase Her Daughter's SAT Score

Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Monday at federal court in Boston for her role in the college admissions scam.

The "Desperate Housewives" actor is one of dozens of parents, coaches, and college administrators charged in the massive scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues.

Huffman admitted to paying $15,000 to get her daughter’s college entrance exam scores corrected in order to raise her score.

Her brother sat in the front row on Monday, but her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not present in court, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors recommended she be sentenced to four months in prison.

Huffman broke down in tears in court on Monday while explaining that her daughter and a psychologist they used to get extra test time had been unaware of the cheating scheme, according to Law360.

"Everything else [federal prosecutor Eric Rosen] said I did, I did," Huffman reportedly admitted.

In a statement last month, Huffman said her daughter knew “absolutely nothing” about the scheme, and said that “in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.”

Huffman said she is "ashamed" of her actions and fully accepts her guilt.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility of my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” she said. “I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”



Huffman will be sentenced Sept. 13.