Man Arrested For Falsely Reporting A Creepy Clown Sighting

Reports of creepy clowns luring children into the woods have been frightening people in North Carolina and South Carolina for weeks. Now, it turns out that at least two of these sightings were hoaxes.

David Wayne Armstrong, 24, was arrested Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for filing a false police report of a clown sighting around 3 a.m. that same day.

Armstrong initially claimed a clown had knocked on his window and he'd tried to chase it down, but confessed to making the story up after police investigated the incident.

He's being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $500 bond.