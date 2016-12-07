The Adriana Lima Quote About The Guy Who Fucked A McChicken Is Fake
"This doesn't even have to be a real quote, it's still true."
If for some reason you haven't repressed the memory, you might recall a viral video from August in which a man fucks a McChicken.
ANYWAY, in late November, this quote — which was supposedly said by Victorias's Secret model Adriana Lima — began circulating.
The quote is, unsurprisingly, not real.
A quick Google search for the quote brings up only three results, all of which are related to repostings of the meme.
A representative for the supermodel confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the quote is, in fact, fake.
"Wow. Definitely have no idea where that came from. Adriana never said that," the rep said in an email.
"Adriana loves a McChicken from time to time when she's not on a catwalk, but she has never referenced the delicious sandwich in this way," she said.
Even so, the quote gone majorly viral, with many people sharing it apparently thinking its real.
It's even being reposted by parody Twitter accounts now.
Of course, some people had their doubts.
The fake quote comes from @absoluteworst, an Instagram account that posts original memes.
At least we can all still appreciate the iconic quote in all its perfection.
