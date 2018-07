The Adriana Lima Quote About The Guy Who Fucked A McChicken Is Fake

"This doesn't even have to be a real quote, it's still true."

The video was quickly removed from most places online, but if you really want to watch it for some reason... don't say I didn't warn you [NSFW because it's literally a guy fucking a McChicken].

was wondering why #mcchicken is trending. found out real quick.

If for some reason you haven't repressed the memory, you might recall a viral video from August in which a man fucks a McChicken.

"It's flattering knowing men desire me. But then I remember a man would also have sex with a McChicken. So I don't let it get to my head," the quote says, referencing the infamous McChicken sexer.

ANYWAY, in late November, this quote β€” which was supposedly said by Victorias's Secret model Adriana Lima β€” began circulating.

The quote is, unsurprisingly, not real.

There's no online footprint of the quote ever actually being said prior to the meme's emergence.

A quick Google search for the quote brings up only three results, all of which are related to repostings of the meme.

A representative for the supermodel confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the quote is, in fact, fake.

"Wow. Definitely have no idea where that came from. Adriana never said that," the rep said in an email.

"Adriana loves a McChicken from time to time when she's not on a catwalk, but she has never referenced the delicious sandwich in this way," she said.