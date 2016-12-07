The Adriana Lima Quote About The Guy Who Fucked A McChicken Is Fake

The person behind the account, who asked to remain nameless but said they're 27 and based in the Bay Area, said they "didn't actually know" the meme had gone viral until being contacted by BuzzFeed News.

"I can't reveal all of my meme secrets, but I...wanted to find a way to make it ridiculous, yet still believable," @absoluteworst said. "I asked my memer friends for some help on taking it really out there — and they came up with the McChicken bit — and it became a big success. I still can't believe how much it's gone around the internet!"

The Instagrammer first posted the meme on Nov. 16. It took off on Twitter when user @kellyblaus tweeted a screenshot of it.