The Adriana Lima Quote About The Guy Who Fucked A McChicken Is Fake

The Adriana Lima Quote About The Guy Who Fucked A McChicken Is Fake

"This doesn't even have to be a real quote, it's still true."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Last updated on December 8, 2016, at 10:47 a.m. ET

Posted on December 7, 2016, at 5:02 p.m. ET

If for some reason you haven't repressed the memory, you might recall a viral video from August in which a man fucks a McChicken.

was wondering why #mcchicken is trending. found out real quick.
Lily Marston @lily_marston

was wondering why #mcchicken is trending. found out real quick.

The video was quickly removed from most places online, but if you really want to watch it for some reason...don't say I didn't warn you [NSFW because it's literally a guy fucking a McChicken].

ANYWAY, in late November, this quote — which was supposedly said by Victorias's Secret model Adriana Lima — began circulating.

&quot;It&#x27;s flattering knowing men desire me. But then I remember a man would also have sex with a McChicken. So I don&#x27;t let it get to my head,&quot; the quote says, referencing the infamous McChicken sexer.

"It's flattering knowing men desire me. But then I remember a man would also have sex with a McChicken. So I don't let it get to my head," the quote says, referencing the infamous McChicken sexer.

The quote is, unsurprisingly, not real.

A quick Google search for the quote brings up only three results, all of which are related to repostings of the meme.

There&#x27;s no online footprint of the quote ever actually being said prior to the meme&#x27;s emergence.
Google

There's no online footprint of the quote ever actually being said prior to the meme's emergence.

A representative for the supermodel confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the quote is, in fact, fake.

"Wow. Definitely have no idea where that came from. Adriana never said that," the rep said in an email.

"Adriana loves a McChicken from time to time when she's not on a catwalk, but she has never referenced the delicious sandwich in this way," she said.

Even so, the quote gone majorly viral, with many people sharing it apparently thinking its real.

Ever her personality is perfect
Jessy Rubbert @jessy_rubbert

Ever her personality is perfect https://t.co/ROwqMSXQWs

she did THAT
p sawyer @hi_or_hey_abby

she did THAT https://t.co/X03ysZv4kB

this is why she is Queen i'm scream
Khaleesi @Kelechi_AI

this is why she is Queen i'm scream https://t.co/xvJ1hg5ULn

reason #3456 why i love her and want to be her
Lana ☀️ @Alanahughes717

reason #3456 why i love her and want to be her https://t.co/ot0vTckiev

It's even being reposted by parody Twitter accounts now.

Twitter: @TheTumblrPosts
Twitter: @SexualGif

Of course, some people had their doubts.

did she really say this? 😂😂😂😂😂😂
☄Jacky Sieras @braixxen

did she really say this? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oGSghNYvGN

Can't believe people actually think Adriana said this lmaooooooo
xheneta👸🏻 @xhenetaaaxo

Can't believe people actually think Adriana said this lmaooooooo https://t.co/03v8FSRMBC

The fake quote comes from @absoluteworst, an Instagram account that posts original memes.

Instagram: @absoluteworst

The person behind the account, who asked to remain nameless but said they're 27 and based in the Bay Area, said they "didn't actually know" the meme had gone viral until being contacted by BuzzFeed News.

"I can't reveal all of my meme secrets, but I...wanted to find a way to make it ridiculous, yet still believable," @absoluteworst said. "I asked my memer friends for some help on taking it really out there — and they came up with the McChicken bit — and it became a big success. I still can't believe how much it's gone around the internet!"

The Instagrammer first posted the meme on Nov. 16. It took off on Twitter when user @kellyblaus tweeted a screenshot of it.

At least we can all still appreciate the iconic quote in all its perfection.

Put this quote on my grave. Honestly. Truly.
H.C. @MorticiaMoon

Put this quote on my grave. Honestly. Truly. https://t.co/EW4S1ZRxGN

"Start your report with a quote to gain inspiration"
Phoebe @foybeland

"Start your report with a quote to gain inspiration" https://t.co/soZefcLU0Q

this doesn't even have to be a real quote it's still true
binch who stole xmas @calilacs

this doesn't even have to be a real quote it's still true https://t.co/55NoKOsDaL

