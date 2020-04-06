Ezra Miller Appears To Choke A Woman And Throw Her To The Ground In A Viral Video

A viral video appears to show Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller choking a woman and throwing her to the ground at a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland.

In the seven-second video, which was circulated widely on Sunday, Miller asks the unidentified woman, "Did you wanna fight?"

The actor, who uses "they"/"them" pronouns, then grabs the woman by her neck and shoves her to the ground.

A voice offscreen says "Whoa, bro, bro, bro" before the video suddenly ends.