These Toy Horses Have Quite Detailed Genitalia And People Have Questions

"Not sure why this toy needs this level of detail."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on January 5, 2017, at 12:47 p.m. ET

Good morning, how are you doing today? Would you like to see a toy horse with oddly anatomically correct genitalia? No, not particularly? Oops, too late, here it is.

Bob Velcoro / Via Twitter: @atbobb

The figurines are made by Battat, a Canadian toy company, according to Mashable.

Bob Velcoro told BuzzFeed News he noticed "the unusual horse dick" on Wednesday, when his daughter got a set of toy animals as a Christmas gift.

"It's not what a horse's junk should look like, so it makes it extra creepy," he said (or, as one commenter noted, "that's a human dick").

Curiously, none of the other toy animals were made like this.

"The gorilla, lion, zebra, giraffe, pig, and sheep do not have dicks," Velcoro said on Twitter. "Only the horse."

In perhaps the best case ever made for dick pics, the horse soon found himself a lady friend.

Ah, romance.

Most who looked upon the horse dick experienced a combination of laughter and shrieking.

Others thought it was NATURAL and that horse dicks should be NORMALIZED.

And, of course, some people thought the dick should be bigger.

This isn't the first time people have noticed the horse peen. One person shared this photo on Reddit in 2014.

Hallucinado / Via imgur.com

And another offered this compelling sideview:

Damn.
zeppelinfan81592 / Via imgur.com

Damn.

And with that, I shall leave you with a song:

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Battat to ask about the horse dicks.

