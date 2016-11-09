BuzzFeed News

People Are Turning To Harry Potter For Comfort After The Election

"Dumbledore's Army: now recruiting."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 11:43 a.m. ET

Following Donald Trump's stunning election upset, Harry Potter fans are turning to their favorite books for comfort.

Taking solace in revisiting stories. Thank you world for @jk_rowling.
Jarrett J. Krosoczka @StudioJJK

Taking solace in revisiting stories. Thank you world for @jk_rowling.

"Even Hogwarts fell to Voldemort," one fan said.

Even Hogwarts fell to Voldemort. Even Hogwarts fell to Voldemort. Even Hogwarts fell to Voldemort.
Kate Hackett @HackettKate

Even Hogwarts fell to Voldemort. Even Hogwarts fell to Voldemort. Even Hogwarts fell to Voldemort.

"I'm not going to let Death Eaters destroy our home," remarked another.

Even Dumbledore wasn't enough to stop Voldemort, but I'm not going to let Death Eaters destroy our home. We need Ha…
Christopher Breene @GoForTopherB

Even Dumbledore wasn't enough to stop Voldemort, but I'm not going to let Death Eaters destroy our home. We need Ha… https://t.co/ZF9oLqFM5m

In spite of everything, people are doing their best to remain hopeful.

Remember in Harry Potter when Umbridge and Voldemort were in charge? Light and love still won in the end. #wearebetterthanthis
John Tartaglia @johnnytartags

Remember in Harry Potter when Umbridge and Voldemort were in charge? Light and love still won in the end. #wearebetterthanthis

"We still have another book left," one person said.

This is like Half-Blood Prince when Dumbledore dies &amp; Voldemort rises. Don't worry America, we still have another book left.
Chels 🌮 @Chels725

This is like Half-Blood Prince when Dumbledore dies &amp; Voldemort rises. Don't worry America, we still have another book left.

Many fans are calling for Dumbledore's Army to assemble.

Dumbledore's Army: now recruiting.
Hannah Witton @hannahwitton

Dumbledore's Army: now recruiting.

We are all now basically Dumbledore's Army within an Umbridge reign
Adal Rifai @adalrifai

We are all now basically Dumbledore's Army within an Umbridge reign

As well as the Order of the Phoenix.

Order Of The Phoenix, mount up
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Order Of The Phoenix, mount up

Harry Potter is with me more than ever today. Today and forever more, we must be the Order of the Phoenix and Dumbl…
Alex @alexdahlberry

Harry Potter is with me more than ever today. Today and forever more, we must be the Order of the Phoenix and Dumbl… https://t.co/FIWatKdJzr

Many are taking solace in their favorite quotes from the headmaster himself.

Waking up this morning feeling very somber. Just be kind to one another. @jk_rowling wrote it best....
Christina Gan @christinagan

Waking up this morning feeling very somber. Just be kind to one another. @jk_rowling wrote it best....

To quote @jk_rowling , "Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open" #staystrong
OliverBaxxter @OliverBaxxter

To quote @jk_rowling , "Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open" #staystrong

@hpsacredtext "We must try not to sink beneath our anguish, Harry, but battle on." -Dumbledore
Marcus Leyba @MarcusWatch

@hpsacredtext "We must try not to sink beneath our anguish, Harry, but battle on.” -Dumbledore

J.K. Rowling even shared some thoughts.

The easy thing is to keep your head down &amp; let the bullies run amok. The right thing to do is to challenge racism,…
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

The easy thing is to keep your head down &amp; let the bullies run amok. The right thing to do is to challenge racism,… https://t.co/at9IqBxVmM

More than anything, fans are taking inspiration from the books' message of resilience and standing up for what's right.

Guys it took Harry 7 years to defeat Voldemort. We can make it through these four.
Kate Scott @KateScott26

Guys it took Harry 7 years to defeat Voldemort. We can make it through these four.

"It happened," one fan said. "Now we gotta be Neville Longbottom and fuck shit up."

Ok guys. It happened. Death Eaters run the ministry. Snape is headmaster of Hogwarts. Now we gotta be Neville Longbottom and fuck shit up.
Erin Fenton @erinhollyfenton

Ok guys. It happened. Death Eaters run the ministry. Snape is headmaster of Hogwarts. Now we gotta be Neville Longbottom and fuck shit up.

