People Are Turning To Harry Potter For Comfort After The Election
"Dumbledore's Army: now recruiting."
Following Donald Trump's stunning election upset, Harry Potter fans are turning to their favorite books for comfort.
"Even Hogwarts fell to Voldemort," one fan said.
"I'm not going to let Death Eaters destroy our home," remarked another.
In spite of everything, people are doing their best to remain hopeful.
"We still have another book left," one person said.
Many fans are calling for Dumbledore's Army to assemble.
As well as the Order of the Phoenix.
Many are taking solace in their favorite quotes from the headmaster himself.
J.K. Rowling even shared some thoughts.
More than anything, fans are taking inspiration from the books' message of resilience and standing up for what's right.
"It happened," one fan said. "Now we gotta be Neville Longbottom and fuck shit up."
