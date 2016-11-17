BuzzFeed News

Anyway, Here's A Cinnamon Roll That Looks Like E.T.

Anyway, Here's A Cinnamon Roll That Looks Like E.T.

Here it is.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 17, 2016, at 11:29 a.m. ET

Hey guys, it's been a tough week/month/lifetime.

But when things get tough, sometimes, the universe sends us just what we need to keep going — a little spark of joy, hope, a sign that this world is still good.

In this particular case, that thing is a cinnamon roll that looks like E.T.:

cheftlp1221 / Via imgur.com

Just look at it. Take a breath.

cheftlp1221 / Via imgur.com

There it is, the cinnamon roll that looks like E.T.

Where does this otherworldly bakery treat come from, you may ask?

Little is known of its origins, besides that it was posted on Reddit by user cheftlp1221 on Wednesday.

Far and wide, people gathered to speak of the wonders of the E.T. cinnamon roll.

Naturally, a Photoshop battle ensued.

funny-lookin-stain / Via reddit.com
Kevinissmackin / Via reddit.com
Lundle / Via reddit.com
It even spread to Twitter, where most everyone agreed the cinnamon roll "look like ET bus a nut."

why my cinnamon role look like ET bus a nut
JJ @scheffyy

why my cinnamon role look like ET bus a nut

When your cinnamon roll bun looks like ET's cum face
Storm from the east @DjRemedee

When your cinnamon roll bun looks like ET's cum face

Why doesn't my cinnamon roll look like ET :((((
Oliver Brix @oliverbrix

Why doesn't my cinnamon roll look like ET :((((

Thank you, E.T. Cinnamon Roll. Thank you for being you.

