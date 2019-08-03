Three People Are Dead After A Cliff Collapsed On A California Beach

Three people were killed Friday afternoon after a cliff collapsed on a beach in Encinitas, California, officials said.

One person was declared dead at the scene, and two others died of their injuries at the hospital. Another two people were also injured.

The victims were buried in tons of rubble after a 30-foot-long sandstone chunk broke free of the oceanside bluff and fell onto the Southern California beach, which is a popular surfing spot.

“They were facing the ocean,” Encinitas Fire and Marine Safety Capt. Larry Giles told the Washington Post. “So, it came from behind them and basically overtook them and crushed them.”

Cadaver dogs were brought in Friday to search the debris for more victims, according to the local CBS station, and City of Encinitas spokesperson Paul Brencick told BuzzFeed News that the search operation is complete as of Saturday morning.

"I saw first responders, and I saw lifeguards frantically digging people out of the debris," Jim Pepperdine, who lives near the area, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.



“They were clearly distraught,” Pepperdine said. “It was a normal beach day gone awry.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been made public.



Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said in a statement said she is "devastated by the tragedy today and our hearts go out to the victims and their families."

"We stand ready to help in any way possible," Blakespear said. "Our engineers and the public safety team are diligently working to assess bluff conditions.”