Pardon My French, But "Emily In Paris" Is Getting A Second Season

What terrible berets will she wear next?!

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 11, 2020, at 12:49 p.m. ET

Quelle surprise!

Emily in Paris, Netflix's love-it-or-hate-it rom-com series that emerged as a breakout hit during the lockdown, has officially been renewed for a second season.

The first season, which (somehow???) dropped in October, introduced us to Emily (Lily Collins), an American who moves to Paris to work at a marketing firm and also becomes an Instagram influencer in the process. Naturally, culture shock, a love triangle, and a whole bunch of berets ensue.

Emily in Paris received some absolutely brutal reviews — and backlash from French people who did not take so kindly to the stereotypes — but it was also an instant escapist hit.

Me criticizing #EmilyInParis: No plot, flat characters, feels outdated even though it's set in 2020. Also me:
MagicalReads @MagicalReads

Me criticizing #EmilyInParis: No plot, flat characters, feels outdated even though it's set in 2020. Also me:

The series' return was announced in the form of a letter, written from Emily's French boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), to her boss in Chicago, saying Emily "will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time."

"Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," the letter states. "Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I'm leaning towards the former — her results are impressive."

Naturally, the news was met with fans rejoicing.

I will shamelessly say that I am SO EXCITED FOR THIS https://t.co/DdYXpoANbP
eat the rich @Saisailu97

I will shamelessly say that I am SO EXCITED FOR THIS https://t.co/DdYXpoANbP

And...the opposite of rejoicing from its haters!

how is biden supposed to repair our image abroad while EMILY IN PARIS gets renewed
Alison Herman @aherman2006

how is biden supposed to repair our image abroad while EMILY IN PARIS gets renewed

Emily in Paris S2 is just a distraction from the coup...........do *not* fall for it
Will Kellogg @Will_Kellogg

Emily in Paris S2 is just a distraction from the coup...........do *not* fall for it

And some people who called BS on the haters who definitely secretly loved it.

People who hate-watched every episode of Emily in Paris: "How is it getting renewed for another season when [insert title of less talked-about Netflix show here] was not?"
Guy Lodge @GuyLodge

People who hate-watched every episode of Emily in Paris: "How is it getting renewed for another season when [insert title of less talked-about Netflix show here] was not?"

Who knows what Season 2 could bring?! Maybe she'll even learn some French this time.

good now let emily and camille do this emoji 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 https://t.co/qbJEnJpYug
cass @dcniclayton

good now let emily and camille do this emoji 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 https://t.co/qbJEnJpYug

emily in the paris climate agreement
Ayo Edebiri @ayoedebiri

emily in the paris climate agreement

I hope we'll get to see how she handled the pandemics...😔 https://t.co/hm6l2twtLl
clairax @Clairobscur__

I hope we'll get to see how she handled the pandemics...😔 https://t.co/hm6l2twtLl

i only want more seasons of emily in paris if it is an anthology show where she goes to decreasingly glamorous places each season....emily in hamburg, emily in allentown, emily in lubbock
rachel syme @rachsyme

i only want more seasons of emily in paris if it is an anthology show where she goes to decreasingly glamorous places each season....emily in hamburg, emily in allentown, emily in lubbock

