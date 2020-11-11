Pardon My French, But "Emily In Paris" Is Getting A Second Season

Quelle surprise!

Emily in Paris, Netflix's love-it-or-hate-it rom-com series that emerged as a breakout hit during the lockdown, has officially been renewed for a second season.

The first season, which (somehow???) dropped in October, introduced us to Emily (Lily Collins), an American who moves to Paris to work at a marketing firm and also becomes an Instagram influencer in the process. Naturally, culture shock, a love triangle, and a whole bunch of berets ensue.

Emily in Paris received some absolutely brutal reviews — and backlash from French people who did not take so kindly to the stereotypes — but it was also an instant escapist hit.