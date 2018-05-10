Those Elon Musk Fans Who Crowdfunded To Buy Him A Couch Just Delivered It

"Rest so we can go to the stars..."

But a bunch of Musketeers (that's the name for the Elon Musk fandom now — let's make it a thing) could not let that stand. So, they crowdfunded to buy him a couch.

(This seems as good a time as any to note that Musk has a reported net worth of almost $20 billion.)

"Elon, kind of famously, is not good at taking care of himself. … He needs the community to help him in some ways," Sullins said.

Several other people who donated told BuzzFeed News they thought Musk getting a solid nap in could have a direct impact on the world.

"Elon needs the best possible rest for the sake of bettering mankind!" Andrew Gazdecki, a tech CEO in San Diego who donated $100, told BuzzFeed News.

In the end, the GoFundMe raised about $7,600. Tesla Club Sweden, an unofficial fan club, raised an additional $1,500.