Elon Musk Has Deleted His Instagram As His Weird Drama With Azealia Banks And Grimes Drags On

In case you missed it, Banks said on her Instagram stories that she flew to LA to work on music with Grimes but wound up alone and waiting in Musk’s house.

“Literally been sitting at Elon Musks house alone for days waiting for @grimes to show up and start these sessions,” Banks wrote.

Banks wrote she had “no idea when [Grimes] is coming back” but that she would “wait one more day then I’m going home.”

Staying at Musk’s house “has been like real life episode of Get Out,” she wrote.