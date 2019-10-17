 Skip To Content
Lawmakers Are Mourning Rep. Elijah Cummings' Death At 68

"He was our moral and ethical North Star. Now we will be guided by his powerful memory and incomparable legacy."

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on October 17, 2019, at 10:28 a.m. ET

Posted on October 17, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. ET

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful Democrat from Baltimore who played a key role in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, died early Thursday. He was 68.

Lawmakers are mourning the late politician, the son of sharecroppers who was in his 13th term in Congress and chaired the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Many, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, lauded Cummings as a true leader whose work made a powerful impact on Congress.

A devastating loss for our country. Chairman Cummings was a giant: a universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress. His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example. May he rest in power. https://t.co/D0RsKsM5fh

Deeply saddened by the passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings. He spoke truth to power, defended the disenfranchised and represented West Baltimore with strength and dignity. Congress has lost a Champion. Heaven has gained an Angel of Justice. May he forever #RestInPower.

Rep. Adam Schiff, who worked on the impeachment investigation with Cummings, called him their "moral and ethical North Star."

Elijah Cummings was the heart and soul of our caucus, a dignified leader with a voice that could move mountains. He was our moral and ethical North Star. Now we will be guided by his powerful memory and incomparable legacy. Rest In Peace, my friend.

Many presidential candidates remembered Cummings for his commitment to fighting for justice.

Rep. Elijah Cummings was a giant in the House, an unwavering champion for his district and all Americans, and a dear friend. My heart goes out to his wife Maya and his family.

Today our country lost a true leader. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a friend, a passionate fighter for justice, and a powerful voice of moral conscience in our government who served his country for decades with dignity and integrity. I’m blessed to have known him. #RIPElijah

Elijah Cummings was a true public servant, his life defined by the love of his community and a fierce commitment to ensuring truth wins over power. The whole Biden family sends our condolences to his wife, Maya, his children, and the entire city of Baltimore.

We lost one of our best. A son of sharecroppers, who went on to represent one of our greatest cities; a fighter for justice, who always led with love—Rep. Elijah Cummings was everything right about America. He is already missed, but his legacy will be with us forever.

We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it.

Trump — who frequently attacked Cummings, sometimes with racist comments — tweeted his "warmest condolences" on the death of "this highly respected political leader."

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!

Hillary Clinton called Cummings "a man of principle who championed truth, justice, and kindness" who "fiercely loved his country and the people he served."

America lost a giant with the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, a man of principle who championed truth, justice and kindness. He fiercely loved his country and the people he served. Rest In Peace, my friend.

Cummings' fellow members of Congress remembered their colleague, many saying they were heartbroken by the loss.

I am heartbroken about my friend @RepCummings! Rest well my brother #ElijahCummings

Rest In Peace, Representative Cummings. https://t.co/9dRLXS0NEw

Our nation has lost a true warrior. Elijah Cummings was a defender of democracy and champion for justice, including giving a voice to the people of my hometown of Flint. He could roar like a lion and brought moral clarity and purpose to all his work. I will miss my friend dearly.

"Rest in power wise warrior and seeker of peace," said Rep. Al Green, who served on the Congressional Black Caucus with Cummings. "Dear brother, you made the world a better place."

Rest in power wise warrior and seeker of peace. Dear brother, you made the world a better place.

