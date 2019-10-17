Lawmakers Are Mourning Rep. Elijah Cummings' Death At 68

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful Democrat from Baltimore who played a key role in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, died early Thursday. He was 68.

Lawmakers are mourning the late politician, the son of sharecroppers who was in his 13th term in Congress and chaired the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Many, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, lauded Cummings as a true leader whose work made a powerful impact on Congress.