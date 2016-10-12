BuzzFeed News

People Are Roasting Eric Trump With Their Own "What If Only These People Voted" Maps

"Crazy - this is what the electoral map would look like if only goats voted."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 12, 2016, at 5:06 p.m. ET

In a fundraising email sent Wednesday morning, Eric Trump included this electoral map that he claimed showed the campaign's "huge gains against Crooked Hillary."

fivethirtyeight.com

Only one teensy problem — it totally didn't. The map actually comes from FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, and shows what the election would look like 🚨 IF ONLY MEN VOTED. 🚨

And here's if just dudes voted.
Nate Silver @NateSilver538

And here's if just dudes voted.

Now, people are having a field day with it, making their own versions of what the electoral map would look like under varying circumstances.

Politics aside this @538politics poll is really eye opening.
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

Politics aside this @538politics poll is really eye opening.

what the election would look like if only llamas could vote
Christopher Ingraham @_cingraham

what the election would look like if only llamas could vote

this is wat the electoral map would look like if EVERY ONE WAS STILL F*CKING UNDECIDED IN MID OCTOBER LIKE SOME PEO… https://t.co/egNqrHhaJQ
darth™ @darth

this is wat the electoral map would look like if EVERY ONE WAS STILL F*CKING UNDECIDED IN MID OCTOBER LIKE SOME PEO… https://t.co/egNqrHhaJQ

here's what it would look like if only I were voting in the election
Christopher Ingraham @_cingraham

here's what it would look like if only I were voting in the election

It got so weird (and so good) so very fast.

Is Nate Silver okay? His tweets are becoming quite troubling:
Pixelated Boat @pixelatedboat

Is Nate Silver okay? His tweets are becoming quite troubling:

Here's what the election would look like if only the parts of the country that fit in this American flag bikini vot… https://t.co/WH4F7K8yTP
Gabriella Paiella @GMPaiella

Here's what the election would look like if only the parts of the country that fit in this American flag bikini vot… https://t.co/WH4F7K8yTP

Here's what the electoral map would look like if only that "Where's the beef?" lady voted
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

Here's what the electoral map would look like if only that "Where's the beef?" lady voted

Here's what the map would look like if people never gonna say goodbye or tell a lie
Adam Smith @asmith83

Here's what the map would look like if people never gonna say goodbye or tell a lie

here's what the electoral map would look like if it were made of cast iron skillets
Alp Ozcelik @alplicable

here's what the electoral map would look like if it were made of cast iron skillets

This is what America looks like 27 days till the election.

Crazy - this is what the electoral map would look like if only goats voted.
Tom Gara @tomgara

Crazy - this is what the electoral map would look like if only goats voted.

Here's what the electoral map would look like if it were the election of 1560.
Chris Geidner @chrisgeidner

Here's what the electoral map would look like if it were the election of 1560.

Here's what the map would look like if it weren't washed cold with like colors
Ryan Kailath @ryankailath

Here's what the map would look like if it weren't washed cold with like colors

Here's what the electoral map would look like if the U.S. was deservedly cast into the abyss
sadvil @crylenol

Here's what the electoral map would look like if the U.S. was deservedly cast into the abyss

