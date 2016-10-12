People Are Roasting Eric Trump With Their Own "What If Only These People Voted" Maps
"Crazy - this is what the electoral map would look like if only goats voted."
In a fundraising email sent Wednesday morning, Eric Trump included this electoral map that he claimed showed the campaign's "huge gains against Crooked Hillary."
Only one teensy problem — it totally didn't. The map actually comes from FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, and shows what the election would look like 🚨 IF ONLY MEN VOTED. 🚨
Now, people are having a field day with it, making their own versions of what the electoral map would look like under varying circumstances.
It got so weird (and so good) so very fast.
This is what America looks like 27 days till the election.
