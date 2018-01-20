Ed Sheeran Just Announced He Got Engaged
"We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well," the singer said on Instagram.
Ed Sheeran is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, he announced Saturday on Instagram.
The "Shape of You" singer and Seaborn met in high school, but only started dating in 2015, according to the BBC.
"This has been the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly," he said last January.
Congrats!
