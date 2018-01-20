BuzzFeed News

Ed Sheeran Just Announced He Got Engaged

"We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well," the singer said on Instagram.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on January 20, 2018, at 10:33 a.m. ET

Ed Sheeran is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, he announced Saturday on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran / Instagram / Via Instagram: @teddysphotos

The "Shape of You" singer and Seaborn met in high school, but only started dating in 2015, according to the BBC.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“One of our best friends worked on my tour,” Sheeran told Us Weekly last March. “So when we came to New York, where she was living at the time, we hung out and reconnected through our mutual friend. She’s great.”

Seaborn is a financial consultant and a hockey star in the Wimbledon Hockey Club, according to Rolling Stone.

Their relationship reportedly bloomed while Sheeran was taking a break from music, and the two spent much of 2016 traveling together.

"This has been the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly," he said last January.

Guillaume Souvant / AFP / Getty Images

Sheeran has said he wrote his hit song "Perfect" about Seaborn.

In March, Sheeran told Rolling Stone, "It's awesome meeting famous people. ... But that's not life."

"One day this will fucking end," he said. "And I know the one person that's going to remain constant is Cherry."

Congrats!

Giphy
