Two Fighting Bald Eagles Got Stuck In A Storm Drain And Everyone Thinks It's A Metaphor
"This is more allegory than I can handle right now."
A bald eagle was rescued Thursday night after getting trapped in a Florida storm drain, following an aerial fight with another eagle.
A team of rescuers were then able to rescue the stuck eagle and take it to medical experts.
This expert opinion that the birds were fighting contrasts with several media reports of the event, some of which have incorrectly claimed the male eagle was "protecting its mate."
Just days after the election, pretty much everyone took it as a kind of sick metaphor.
"I first thought why would an eagle swoop so low into the sewer drain," one person remarked. "But then I remember 2016 Election DID EXACTLY THAT."
UPDATE
The injured eagle died on Tuesday, caretakers told WFTV.
According to caretakers, the eagle suffered accumulating fluid around its heart and lungs, as well as possible organ failure, due to puncture wounds.
