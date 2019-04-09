Budweiser's Emotional Ad Shows How Dwyane Wade Has Touched People's Lives

Will Newton / Getty Images

In honor of Dwyane Wade's final season playing for the Miami Heat, Budweiser just released a powerful ad showing how the basketball star has helped so many people. The ad features five people whose lives Wade touched with his generosity: a woman whose brother died in the Parkland shooting, a woman who went to college because Wade paid her tuition, a man from a poor neighborhood near Miami who was inspired by him, and a woman he took shopping after she lost everything in a house fire.

Wade's mother, Jolinda, appears in the video too, speaking about the time she spent in prison and how her son stood by her — and even bought her a church after she got sober. "I am more proud of the man you have become than the basketball player," Wade's mom says. "You are bigger than basketball." People are deeply touched by the tribute to Wade.

We hear so much about the negative/bad things in this world. But there are still really good people who do what they can to make a difference for others. @DwyaneWade is one of them. I cried watching this. Grab a tissue. https://t.co/e7DC9jPjTr

And stunned by how powerful the ad is.

I don't RT ads very often. This is a worthy exception. Powerful. https://t.co/G9Cv43LZr9

Many said it brought them to tears.

We are cutting, dicing, simmering, and frying pounds of onions this morning.... This may be the most touching thing you watch all day https://t.co/f6za6NG1cL

Gabrielle Union, Wade's wife, said the video "captures so much of what [Wade] means to people." "Bigger Than Basketball," she said in a tweet. "So much bigger than basketball."

Bigger Than Basketball. So much bigger than basketball. Man, this captures so much of what @DwyaneWade means to people. I'm also bawling. Watch and RT #OneLastDance https://t.co/2dFUS2424n