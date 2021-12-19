Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Is Dead After Being Stabbed At A Music Festival

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was killed in a stabbing backstage at a musical festival in Los Angeles on Saturday night, his rep confirmed to multiple news outlets. He was 28.

Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell in Los Angeles, had been scheduled to perform at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival, which was set to feature 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and dozens of other artists.

Late Saturday night, the festival suddenly announced it was ending early, posting on Instagram that performances were over and directing attendees to leave the venue, the Banc of California Stadium Exposition Park. The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that the festival had "concluded early" following an "incident" and said they would be in the area to investigate.

A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Festival organizers said in a statement that there had been "an altercation in the roadway backstage," and "out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told BuzzFeed News on Sunday they were notified of a "reported stabbing" at the venue at 8:39 p.m. and transported "one adult male in critical condition."

A source with knowledge of the incident told the LA Times that Drakeo was backstage when a fight broke out among multiple people. He was stabbed during it, the source said, and later died of his injuries. An LAPD spokesperson declined to comment, but an officer told the LA Times no arrests have been made and "detectives are still trying to figure things out."