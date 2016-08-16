BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Can't Handle This Over-The-Top Gorgeous Dorm Room

news / viral

People Can't Handle This Over-The-Top Gorgeous Dorm Room

Dorm goals.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 16, 2016, at 3:37 p.m. ET

Meet Lindy Goodson and Abby Bozeman, freshmen roommates at Ole Miss with the most extravagantly decorated dorm room basically ever.

Lindy Goodson

The two, who decided to be roommates after meeting on social media, started talking dorm decor in December.

"She lives in Illinois and I live in Mississippi, so it was like a long distance thing," Bozeman told BuzzFeed News. "We really weren’t sure everything was going to go together, but then we got here, and it does."

"In this hall especially at Ole Miss, everybody decorates their dorm," Goodson said.

Lindy Goodson

"It’s really competitive," she said. "So I was like, we definitely have to make ours look good. A lot of them here are done up."

The roommates purchased the decor at a mix of places, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Pottery Barn, and local furniture and antique stores. They got the bedskirts, headboard, and pillows custom made.

ADVERTISEMENT

After moving in on Monday, Goodson shared their new digs on Twitter, where everyone went nuts over it.

More than 3,000 people retweeted it, and several parody accounts reposted it. It got so much attention that Goodson wound up making her Twitter private.
Twitter

More than 3,000 people retweeted it, and several parody accounts reposted it. It got so much attention that Goodson wound up making her Twitter private.

People were straight-up swooning.

@yoyokristaaaaal / Via Twitter: @yoyokristaaaaal
@Infinity_Mar98 / Via Twitter: @Infinity_Mar98
@meeeeelah / Via Twitter: @meeeeelah
ADVERTISEMENT

Though some people have called the room "so extra," Goodson said.

@danielaxeva / Via Twitter: @danielaxeva
&quot;Some of them were like, &#x27;I can’t believe you painted the walls,&#x27; but we didn’t!&quot; Goodson said.
@Korehi_ / Via Twitter: @Korehi_

"Some of them were like, 'I can’t believe you painted the walls,' but we didn’t!" Goodson said.

Goodson said "it's fun" living in a dorm they decorated themselves, and she doesn't mind "the people who were a little sassy on Twitter."

&quot;We’re living here for a year,&quot; she said. &quot;We can reuse stuff, and my younger sister is going to reuse a lot of stuff.&quot;
Lindy Goodson

"We’re living here for a year," she said. "We can reuse stuff, and my younger sister is going to reuse a lot of stuff."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT