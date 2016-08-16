People Can't Handle This Over-The-Top Gorgeous Dorm Room
Dorm goals.
Meet Lindy Goodson and Abby Bozeman, freshmen roommates at Ole Miss with the most extravagantly decorated dorm room basically ever.
The two, who decided to be roommates after meeting on social media, started talking dorm decor in December.
"She lives in Illinois and I live in Mississippi, so it was like a long distance thing," Bozeman told BuzzFeed News. "We really weren’t sure everything was going to go together, but then we got here, and it does."
"In this hall especially at Ole Miss, everybody decorates their dorm," Goodson said.
"It’s really competitive," she said. "So I was like, we definitely have to make ours look good. A lot of them here are done up."
The roommates purchased the decor at a mix of places, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Pottery Barn, and local furniture and antique stores. They got the bedskirts, headboard, and pillows custom made.
ADVERTISEMENT
After moving in on Monday, Goodson shared their new digs on Twitter, where everyone went nuts over it.
People were straight-up swooning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Though some people have called the room "so extra," Goodson said.
Goodson said "it's fun" living in a dorm they decorated themselves, and she doesn't mind "the people who were a little sassy on Twitter."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.