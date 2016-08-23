That Dog Mayor Just Got Re-Elected For A Third Term

“If you accept this challenge and these responsibilities, please bark or pant."

Duke, a dog from Cormorant, Minnesota, was recently elected town mayor — for the third time.

The 9-year-old Great Pyrenees was first elected as mayor in 2014 with 12 write-in votes, and was re-elected the following year, WDAY 6 reported.

He was sworn in for his third term on Saturday.