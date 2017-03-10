BuzzFeed News

People Are Applauding This Teen Who Taught A Dog The Most Brilliantly Lazy Trick

People Are Applauding This Teen Who Taught A Dog The Most Brilliantly Lazy Trick

"I been using my dog the wrong way this whole time."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on March 10, 2017, at 11:51 a.m. ET

This is Randy Ybarra, a 17-year-old in San Antonio, Texas, and Coco, his friend David's dog.

Randy was at David's house on Monday when he decided to see if he could get Coco to turn off the lights without having to get out of bed.

"I then got the idea to see if she'd be able to turn off the light if the laser was pointed to the light switch," Randy told BuzzFeed News.

And JUST CHECK OUT THAT DOGGO'S SKILLS.

Rt to save a life

👏😮👏😮👏😮

People are pretty amazed by Randy and Coco's innovative ~life hack~.

you my friend are going places in this world 👏🏼 https://t.co/Zp2HtfNjrT

INNOVATIVE https://t.co/xM9UavdTvq

Smartest thing I've ever seen https://t.co/a7hupfquTt

I been using my dog the wrong way this whole time https://t.co/ZjEj4PBGh4

The level of laziness borders on inspiring.

I aspire to me this lazy https://t.co/ovHdZ9e23x

I don't know rather to call it lazy or innovative..lol https://t.co/hpFnXY5IoG

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be working for everyone for some reason.

@randy4oh I bought a faulty one 😤

too bad I have a fat wiener dog who def cant reach my light https://t.co/qimKZsiSBD

My dog the size of a subway sandwich I wish I could relate https://t.co/W9KRpd1KZP

....I have corgis... https://t.co/FyHr13MTYa

Good girl, Coco!

