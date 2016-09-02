BuzzFeed News

Try Not To Smile While Watching This Adorable Groomer Dancing With A Dog

Too pure for this world.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 2, 2016, at 2:28 p.m. ET

A pet groomer from Buenos Aires just melted a whole lot of hearts (and proved he has the best job in the world) thanks to this video of him dancing to "Love Shack" by the B-52s with one of his furry clients:

Luis Antonio Caballero, 58, runs PetShop Perrito Feliz with his wife, Gabriela."I stepped away to make some tea and returned to find Luis dancing," Gabriela told The Dodo. "He didn't realize I was there, so I took out my phone and started recording. This is just a normal day here."

Luis Antonio Caballero, 58, runs PetShop Perrito Feliz with his wife, Gabriela.

"I stepped away to make some tea and returned to find Luis dancing," Gabriela told The Dodo. "He didn't realize I was there, so I took out my phone and started recording. This is just a normal day here."

It is just so GOOD.

People have watched the video almost 2 million times since it was posted on Aug. 22.
People have watched the video almost 2 million times since it was posted on Aug. 22.

When he's not washing/dancing with pups, Caballero spends his time rescuing stray dogs and helping them find new homes.

"We are a family dedicated to the dogs," Gabriela said. "He loves them, and they love him."

"We are a family dedicated to the dogs," Gabriela said. "He loves them, and they love him."

So fresh and so clean!

