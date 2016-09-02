Try Not To Smile While Watching This Adorable Groomer Dancing With A Dog
Too pure for this world.
A pet groomer from Buenos Aires just melted a whole lot of hearts (and proved he has the best job in the world) thanks to this video of him dancing to "Love Shack" by the B-52s with one of his furry clients:
It is just so GOOD.
When he's not washing/dancing with pups, Caballero spends his time rescuing stray dogs and helping them find new homes.
So fresh and so clean!
-
