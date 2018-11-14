A Divorced Texas Woman Blew Up Her Wedding Dress In An Explosion That Was Felt "15 Miles Away"

A Texas woman kissed her 14-year marriage goodbye with a giant blaze of fire on Saturday.

After finalizing her divorce the day before, Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler, 43, gathered with her loved ones for a "divorce party" on her dad's farm in Lacoste, Texas, she told the Star-Telegram.

As part of the festivities, Santleben-Stiteler decided she wanted to burn her wedding dress.

“I wanted to remove all things from our marriage from our house — photos in the attic, ring in the safe (but probably going to sell it), and the dress I wanted to burn,” Santleben-Stiteler, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, said.

“I had a lot of advice and suggestions from friends and family, like donating it for premature babies and baptism gowns," she said. "However, to me, the dress represented a lie. I wanted to have a divorce party to burn the dress.”

But this wound up being no ordinary wedding dress burning — it was a wedding dress explosion.