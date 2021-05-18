The "Dear Evan Hansen" Trailer Just Dropped, Featuring A Very 27-Year-Old Ben Platt

The first trailer came out Tuesday for the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, the six-time Tony Award–winning Broadway musical that helped make Ben Platt a star.

Platt is reprising his role for the film, playing the titular Evan Hansen, a socially anxious teenage boy who's thrust into the spotlight after a lie he tells about the tragic death of a classmate spirals beyond his control.

Fans are excited to see the hit musical brought to the screen, but many are also pointing out that Platt, who is a 27-year-old playing a teenager, looks verrrry much like a 27-year-old playing a teenager.