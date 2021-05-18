 Skip To Content
The "Dear Evan Hansen" Trailer Just Dropped, Featuring A Very 27-Year-Old Ben Platt

Platt is certainly not the first adult to play a teenager onscreen, nor is he the first to look his age while doing it.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 18, 2021, at 2:33 p.m. ET

The first trailer came out Tuesday for the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, the six-time Tony Award–winning Broadway musical that helped make Ben Platt a star.

Platt is reprising his role for the film, playing the titular Evan Hansen, a socially anxious teenage boy who's thrust into the spotlight after a lie he tells about the tragic death of a classmate spirals beyond his control.

Fans are excited to see the hit musical brought to the screen, but many are also pointing out that Platt, who is a 27-year-old playing a teenager, looks verrrry much like a 27-year-old playing a teenager.

A 27-year-old adult man

Platt is certainly not the first adult to play a teenager onscreen, nor is he the first to look his age while doing it.

Teen shows, including Gossip Girl, The OC, 13 Reasons Why, Sex Education, Pretty Little Liars, and many others, have cast actors in their twenties for leading roles. Riverdale, whose "teen" stars are actually as old as 28, included a time jump in its most recent season that aged them up seven years, aiding in believability.

Adult-teens are also common in the musical theater movie genre, perhaps most famously in Grease, where Rizzo was played by a 33-year-old Stockard Channing.

Still, after the Dear Evan Hansen trailer dropped on Tuesday, people couldn't stop making some lighthearted jokes.

caitlin @caitlinhberg

Ben Platt in the Dear Evan Hansen trailer:

Jason Tinney @jtinneydance

I’m so excited about the Dear Evan Hansen film!!! #DearEvanHansen 💙

Erik Anderson @awards_watch

Ben Platt is unrecognizable in first photos of the Dear Evan Hansen movie

Just your average teenage boy who is not a grown man!!!!

Your Tall Friend Jord @TallGuySchmidt

i dunno, i think ben platt looks great in the DEH movie guys..

sophie @dayloadrun_

ben platt filming school scenes for dear evan hansen

alex @alex_abads

dear evan hansen looks great

It is, admittedly, pretty hard to get past.

d’artagnan | 🇮🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹🇲🇹🇨🇿 @ayellowlamp

ben platt during his first day of shooting dear evan hansen (2021)

Curtis Kimberlin Jr @ckimberlinjr

Ben Platt trying to blend in as a high schooler amongst actual high school students:

ali sousa ✨ @alisousa4

i got a message about the dear evan hansen trailer while watching it and wanted to be like “haha i’m watching too” and i accidentally got the best fucking screenshot imaginable

Platt also appears to be sporting a curly wig in the film, which quite a few people have...........opinions on.

vale🍒 @SofiPenalbaRmrz

who was in charge of the wig in dear evan hansen? i just wanna talk

Trang Dong @tranganhdong

personally if I was ben platt and my dad was producing the movie I’m starring in and he put in the at wig I would not be going to thanksgiving dinner this year

Will Kellogg @Will_Kellogg

I actually think it’s beautiful that they recycled Meryl’s August: Osage County wig for Ben’s Dear Evan Hansen wig.........sustainability win!!

Dr. Elizabeth Dillamond @wyattframe

the dear evan hansen production team really looked at ben platt’s hair from pitch perfect &amp; said “yes, that again, but worse”

Dear Evan Hansen will be released in theaters on Sept. 24. Coincidentally, that is also the day Platt will turn 28.

