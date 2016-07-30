The DC Metro Has Been A Shitshow And A Half This Summer
Like, it has approached dumpster fire level.
It's been a rough summer for DC Metro riders, and it only got worse Friday morning when a train derailed in northern Virginia.
The same day, there were multiple reports of stations filled with smoke, including one where passengers were evacuated.
Disrupted train service was replaced with shuttle buses, though that didn't go too smoothly either.
Basically, people have HAD 👏 IT 👏 UP 👏 TO 👏 HERE. 👏
After all, who could forget The Great DC Metro Flood of 2016?
Some are considering giving up on the Metro entirely, often in favor of an UberPool pass.
In conclusion:
