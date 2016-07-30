The DC Metro Has Been A Shitshow And A Half This Summer

For an up-front fee of $30, the pass offers 20 $1-UberPool rides. But it is only available in DC in August.

"As you can can imagine, this is a pretty pertinent time in DC to offer this," Uber spokesman Bill Gibbons told DC Inno. "It's totally temporary, but it's a good way to lock in prices for rides you have planned."

"We've been getting some very enthusiastic responses," he added. "But we aren't trying to replace Metro. We're a supplement, not a substitute."