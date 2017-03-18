This College Student Made A Dating Resume And It's Kind Of Incredible Skills include crying during Marley & Me. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

This is Joey Adams, a 21-year-old junior at Michigan State University. Joey Adams

On Wednesday, his friend tagged him in a post in the class Facebook group. A girl had placed an ad for someone to be her roommate's formal date, and Adams' friend thought he could be the right choice. Facebook

Ashley Harrington, who had placed the ad, told BuzzFeed News that she decided to "take matters into my own hands" because her roommate had been too busy to meet people. "Ever since we got back from Christmas break, my roommate had been talking about how she needed a date to her formal, but she has been studying so hard for the MCAT that she hasn't been able to go out and meet people. She kept complaining, so I decided to take matters into my own hands! I told her the night before I posted it on Facebook that I came up with the perfect way to find her a date. She thought it was hilarious and agreed that I could post it."

And when she did ... boy was Adams was READY. Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Yep, he made a résumé. But it's no ordinary resume — it's his DATING RÉSUMÉ. Joey Adams

Adams' résumé starts out pretty traditionally, with his major, GPA, and work experience as a lubricants consultant (which he promises is "not a euphemism"). Joey Adams

Then it gets into his skills, which include "crying during Marley & Me," "acting like a dad in public," and "replying to long texts." He is up front about his greatest weakness, which is rollerblading. Joey Adams "I've always been terrible at rollerblading. Honestly, that's probably why I'm still single," Adams told BuzzFeed News. "But I make up for it in other ways, like being an emotional flower and legitimately acting like a dad in public."

It even breaks down how he uses his time, of which roughly 70% is split between "academic grind," "religious functions," and maintaining his dog's social media presence. Joey Adams

ADVERTISEMENT

The origin story of the dating résumé actually dates back several months ago, Adams said. "At the beginning of the semester I was in one of the MSU cafeterias and saw this absolutely gorgeous girl. We started making small talk and I worked up the courage to ask her on a date," he said. "She asked if I had a dating résumé that she could look at, and when I said no (like any normal person would) she told me no," he said. "So afterward I decided to make one, so if it ever came up again I could use it in my favor."

Another MSU student saw the Facebook exchange (and Adams' "12/10 resume") and shared it on Twitter. UNREAL EFFORT BY THIS KID 12/10 RESUME

People are truly amazed by the résumé. Twitter provides us with so many legendary things. It's truly amazing https://t.co/ZnfA3tYSKI

this resume is the bet thing I think I've ever seen https://t.co/Fik3cYLfBh

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know this kid, but I'd like to shake his hand. https://t.co/TwaPsFe6s4

Sadly, Adams' didn't get the date, even though he was — in his words — "DTF (down to formal)." In fact, he never even wound up meeting the girl. "Ashley informed me that the mysterious suitor has since asked another guy to formal. I never actually talked with the girl who originally needed a date, just Ashley, who originally made the Facebook post," he said. Ashley Harrington told BuzzFeed News that she "was definitely rooting for Joe to be chosen!"

But it wasn't all for naught. I'll be his date 🙋🏼 https://t.co/1mY5OqsF7C

If she doesn't take him I might https://t.co/5cyRE3ah3v

Okay but he's actually my dream guy https://t.co/fX9te8tyhF "A lot of girls have contacted me since," Adams said. "I've gotten a few texts asking me to other formals/wedding dates, so this wasn't a lost cause." "It definitely stinks that I won't be going, but I put myself out there and made a lot of people laugh in the meantime," he said. "As Michael Scott once said, 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.'"