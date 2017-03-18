Germans Seriously Couldn't Believe Trump Didn't Shake Angela Merkel's Hand
"Before hating your job, think about Merkel: She has to see Trump today. That's bad."
At their first White House meeting on Friday, President Donald Trump left German Chancellor Angela Merkel hanging when she asked him for a handshake.
It's not clear whether Trump heard Merkel, but it was still a painfully awkward moment — although the two later did shake hands for the cameras after a press conference.
Naturally, the awkwardness inspired some 🔥 memes.
It was the secondhand embarrassment felt 'round the world — especially in Germany, where people really couldn't believe what was happening.
"Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a new meme," one person declared.
"Before hating your job, think about Merkel: She has to see Trump today —> That's bad," another tweeted.
😳😳😳
"Not that [Horst] Seehofer is going to be jealous. That's the look he always gets," said another, referencing a Bavarian politician with whom Merkel often clashes despite being from allied parties.
"Mom is knocking them all out," another quipped.
"Here's the first photo of Merkel meeting Trump," one person said, sharing a photo of the statue of the little girl staring down the Wall Street bull.
A parody account of Merkel even got in on the action: "I wanted to shake hands with Trump. But his hands were so small that he couldn't find them. Awkward silence."
Julia Reinstein reported from New York City and Sebastian Fiebrig from Berlin.
