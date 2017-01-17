A Comedian Who Has Allegedly Lied About Being A "Millennial" For Years Will Perform At An Inaugural Ball

Dan Nainan has told countless publications he's in his thirties. He's actually 55, according to reports.

Dan Nainan, a comedian widely known for allegedly claiming to be 20 years younger than he actually is, will perform at the All American Inaugural Ball.

Cosmopolitan, Forbes, and many more. Nainan, a former Intel engineer, made a name for himself as a go-to source for publications writing about millennials, including AP, , and many more.

In 2012, he told the New York Times he was 31 and the Wall Street Journal he was 36.

However, Nainan allegedly is actually 55 years old, as the Daily Beast reported earlier this month.

A website even exists called ComedianDanNainanIsOver50YearsOldAndHisFollowersAreFake.com.

When presented with multiple documents proving his true age, Nainan did not relent, telling the Daily Beast reporter "the mistake is in [his] birth record."