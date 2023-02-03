The Man Arrested For Stealing Two Monkeys Has Been Connected To Two Other Recent Crimes At The Dallas Zoo

The man accused of stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has been charged in two other recent incidents there involving cutting holes in the fence enclosures that housed langur monkeys and a clouded leopard, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Dallas Police arrested Davion Irvin, 24, in connection to the theft of the two monkeys, Bella and Finn, after they were discovered missing on Monday morning.

Bella and Finn were found Tuesday evening at an abandoned home in Lancaster, just outside of Dallas, police said. At least one was found inside a closet in the house. The two monkeys were then brought back to the zoo, police said, and are in healthy condition.