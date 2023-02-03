The Man Arrested For Stealing Two Monkeys Has Been Connected To Two Other Recent Crimes At The Dallas Zoo

The man accused of stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has been charged in two other recent incidents there involving cutting holes in the fence enclosures that housed langur monkeys and a clouded leopard, according to authorities.
On Thursday, Dallas Police arrested Davion Irvin, 24, in connection to the theft of the two monkeys, Bella and Finn, after they were discovered missing on Monday morning.
Bella and Finn were found Tuesday evening at an abandoned home in Lancaster, just outside of Dallas, police said. At least one was found inside a closet in the house. The two monkeys were then brought back to the zoo, police said, and are in healthy condition.
The two monkeys showed "no signs of injury" except minor weight loss, the zoo said, and "both started eating and drinking almost immediately once the team completed health exams."
Irvin was identified as the suspect with help from the public after police released an image of him found in zoo surveillance footage.
Police said they received a tip on Thursday that Irvin had been spotted near animal exhibits at the Dallas Aquarium. Responding officers saw him board a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train, and they arrested him later that day.
Irvin was taken to jail on Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty. It was not immediately clear if he'd retained an attorney.
Then, on Friday, authorities announced that Irvin has also been charged in connection with two other recent incidents that had taken place at the Dallas Zoo, involving holes that were cut in the fences of the enclosures of the langur monkeys and a clouded leopard.
On Jan. 13, a clouded leopard named Nova went missing the morning but was found safe on zoo grounds later that evening. Police said at the time that they "determined a cutting tool was intentionally used to cut an opening in the fencing" surrounding Nova's habitat.
That same day, police said, zoo staff discovered an enclosure of langur monkeys had similarly been cut open, but none had escaped or appeared to be harmed.
Irvin has been charged with two more counts of burglary to a building in connection with the cutting of the enclosure fences, according to the Associated Press.
Authorities have said that a motive still remains under investigation, per NBC News but that the suspect was not an employee of the zoo.
As of Friday, authorities are still investigating whether Irvin has a connection to the endangered vulture that was found dead on Jan. 21 at the zoo. The "unusual" death of the 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture, named Pin, "did not appear to be from natural causes," the zoo said.