Police Have Arrested A Suspect Accused Of Shooting An Asian-Run Hair Salon

The suspected shooter has not yet been publicly identified. Police said the individual "is being interviewed and processed," and that more information is likely to be released later Tuesday. Previously, police described the suspect as as "a Black male approximately 5'7" to 5'10", with a thin build, curly medium-length hair and a connecting beard."



Initially, police did not appear to believe the three shootings were connected as possible hate crimes. In a press conference shortly after the salon incident, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia said, "We can confidently say that hate was not a motivating factor.”

But on Friday, Garcia acknowledged that police may have been wrong. After reviewing the three attacks, he said, police believed they were linked, largely because a similar car was seen at all three of them.

"There is a possibility that this could be hate-motivated," Garcia said, adding that police would increase their presence "in areas of our Asian communities."

Despite law enforcement's initial hesitance, the Hair World Salon's owner, 44-year-old Chang Hye Jin, who was shot in the foot while running from the gunfire, told NBC News she immediately believed it had been a racist attack.

"It especially feels targeted because he didn’t even demand money," she said. "He just came in to shoot people.”



The Dallas shooting was not the only attack that targeted Asian communities this week. On Monday, one person was killed and five were injured after a man targeted a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, California. The gunman, who is of Asian descent, appeared to motivated by a political hatred of Taiwan, officials said.

Wednesday's salon attack in Dallas came just days before yet another incident of deadly racist violence. On Saturday, 10 people — most of whom were Black — were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York by a suspect who outlined his plans in a violent white supremacist manifesto.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of May 17, at least 16,204 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The Dallas shootings also continue a pattern of disturbingly high rates of anti-Asian violence seen in the US since the beginning of the pandemic. Many Asian Americans, particularly older ones, have been injured or killed in unprovoked attacks across the country. In New York City in March, a man was charged with hate crimes after he allegedly assaulted seven Asian women in two hours, just weeks after a 35-year-old Korean American woman was stabbed to death in her apartment by another man.

Last March, six Asian women were killed after a man opened fire at Atlanta-area spas. Just hours before that mass shooting, the organization Stop AAPI Hate put out a report warning of a huge uptick in anti-Asian violence.